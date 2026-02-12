Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Germany's EW Group plans to invest ₹200 crore in India's poultry push

Germany's EW Group plans to invest ₹200 crore in India's poultry push

The company competes with major Indian players including Venky's, Skylark and Hyline in the day-old chick market

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Germany-based agribusiness firm EW Group plans to invest ₹200 crore in India's poultry sector over the next three years through its newly incorporated subsidiary Lohmann Layers India, a company executive said on Thursday.

EW Group, a global leader in animal genetics, established the Indian arm through its subsidiary International Layer Distribution (ILD) by acquiring JK Breeders Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum, the company said.

"India is one of the world's most important and fastest-growing poultry markets. The establishment of Lohmann Layers India reinforces our long-term commitment to Indian farmers," Antonio Paraguassu, managing director for Asia and Australia at ILD, said in a statement.

 

The company has been operating in India through a franchise model with JK Breeders for over 15 years and will now work directly in the market, said Surendra K Jangir, managing director of Lohmann Layers India. "We plan to invest ₹200 crore in the next three years."  Lohmann Layers India will manage commercial distribution of day-old chicks across the country and aims to establish breeding capacity of 400,000 layered parent birds for distribution of 30 million day-old chicks, Jangir told PTI.

The company plans to set up incubation centres across different parts of the country with a focus on breeding technology and modern infrastructure, he said.

Lohmann Layers, which currently holds 6-7 per cent market share in India, is targeting 20 per cent of the layered chick replacement market, he added.

The company competes with major Indian players including Venky's, Skylark and Hyline in the day-old chick market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Germany poultry poultry business Industry News

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

