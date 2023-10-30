close
Gig workers yet to have channels to voice their concerns in e-com platforms

The report also notes the passage of the Rajasthan Platform-based Gig-workers Act, 2023, and hails it as a 'turning point' in providing social security to platform workers

zomato, gig economy, delivery

Representative Image

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Gig workers engaged in the e-commerce platforms are yet to find satisfactory channels to voice their concerns, as none of the 12 major e-commerce platforms have recognised any collective body of workers, Fairwork India said in its latest project report released on Monday.

"It is disconcerting that despite the rise in platform worker collectivisation across the country, over the past four years, there was insufficient evidence from any platform that showed a willingness to recognise a collective body of workers," the report notes.

The project by Fairwork India, in collaboration with Oxford Internet Institute and the WZB Berlin Social Science Centre, surveyed 963 consumers and studied the practices of 12 major e-commerce platforms, which included Amazon Flex, Bigbasket, BluSmart, Dunzo, Flipkart, Ola, Porter, Swiggy, Uber, Urban Company, Zepto, and Zomato.

The survey gauged the awareness and perception of the working conditions of platform workers amongst these consumers in 12 major cities. The survey used five principles that digital labour platforms should ensure to be considered as offering 'fair work'. These parameters are - fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation.

On fair representation, the report says that the platforms should provide a documented process through which worker voice can be expressed, irrespective of their employment classification, as workers should have the right to organise in collective bodies, and platforms should be prepared to cooperate and negotiate with them.

"Consequently, no platform could be awarded a point for this principle this year," the report noted.

The report also notes the passage of the Rajasthan Platform-based Gig-workers Act, 2023, and hails it as a 'turning point' in providing social security to platform workers.

"The passage of this Act in Rajasthan also suggests that after years of organising their rights and entitlements, and of raising claims with the State, platform workers are now being recognised as a political constituency," the report notes.

Topics : gig economy E-commerce firms Uber Zepto

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

