close
Sensex (0.36%)
64011.25 + 228.45
Nifty (0.33%)
19110.60 + 63.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.05%)
5828.95 + 3.20
Nifty Midcap (0.03%)
38713.25 + 11.40
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
42932.80 + 150.80
Heatmap

SPARC completes enrollment in PROSEEK Global Phase 2 study of Parkinson's

PROSEEK, one of the largest phase-2 studies in early Parkinson's disease, encompassed 84 sites across the United States, Europe, and India

Photo: Shutterstock

PROSEEK is a global, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study focusing on patients with early Parkinson's disease. The study's primary objective is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Abl tyrosine kinase inhibition using Vodobati

Anjali Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sun Pharma on Monday announced the successful completion of enrollment for 506 patients in a global Phase 2 study aimed at investigating the safety and efficacy of Abl tyrosine kinase inhibition using PROSEEK in early Parkinson's disease.

PROSEEK, one of the largest phase-2 studies in early Parkinson's disease, encompassed 84 sites across the United States, Europe, and India. This achievement represents a major leap forward in the quest for treatments and therapies for this debilitating neurological disorder.

PROSEEK is a global, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study focusing on patients with early Parkinson's disease. The study's primary objective is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Abl tyrosine kinase inhibition using Vodobatinib and PROSEEK.

Also Read: Sun Pharma and Zydus Lifesciences partner to market kidney drug Desidustat

Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC, stated, "This is a significant milestone for SPARC & Vodobatinib. I would like to express my gratitude to all the patients, caregivers, and the physicians associated with PROSEEK."

Vodobatinib is a highly selective and brain-penetrating c-Abl inhibitor. It is currently under evaluation in multiple clinical trials for patients with Parkinson's disease, Dementia with Lewy Body, and Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia. c-Abl is a protein that plays a role in various cellular processes, including cell growth, differentiation, and apoptosis.

The focus of the study's evaluation is to assess the change in the MDS-UPDRS Part III score (Movement Disorder Society – Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale) from the baseline to week 40 It also evaluates the change in the sum of MDS-UPDRS Parts II and III total scores from baseline to week 40.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Sun Pharma Q1 profit may be weighed by weak US generic sales and Taro nos

Sun Pharma and Zydus Lifesciences partner to market kidney drug Desidustat

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Zydus, Sun Pharma ink licensing pact to co-market CKD treatment drug

India 5G rollout fastest in world but revenues not picked up: COAI DG

Dhamra LNG terminal to save over Rs 5,000 crore annually for its users

McLeod Russel set to focus on Uganda, India estates after Vietnam exit

We have become a non-terrestrial player, ahead of competition: Jio

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : SPARC Sun Pharma Advanced Research SPARC Parkinson disease

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveKalamassery BlastQatar Death PenaltyGold-Silver Price TodayAadhaar FraudTelangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon