SPARC completes enrollment in PROSEEK Global Phase 2 study of Parkinson's

Sun Pharma on Monday announced the successful completion of enrollment for 506 patients in a global Phase 2 study aimed at investigating the safety and efficacy of Abl tyrosine kinase inhibition using PROSEEK in early Parkinson's disease.

PROSEEK, one of the largest phase-2 studies in early Parkinson's disease, encompassed 84 sites across the United States, Europe, and India. This achievement represents a major leap forward in the quest for treatments and therapies for this debilitating neurological disorder.





PROSEEK is a global, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study focusing on patients with early Parkinson's disease. The study's primary objective is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Abl tyrosine kinase inhibition using Vodobatinib and PROSEEK.

Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC, stated, "This is a significant milestone for SPARC & Vodobatinib. I would like to express my gratitude to all the patients, caregivers, and the physicians associated with PROSEEK."

Vodobatinib is a highly selective and brain-penetrating c-Abl inhibitor. It is currently under evaluation in multiple clinical trials for patients with Parkinson's disease, Dementia with Lewy Body, and Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia. c-Abl is a protein that plays a role in various cellular processes, including cell growth, differentiation, and apoptosis.

The focus of the study's evaluation is to assess the change in the MDS-UPDRS Part III score (Movement Disorder Society – Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale) from the baseline to week 40 It also evaluates the change in the sum of MDS-UPDRS Parts II and III total scores from baseline to week 40.