

While Google tried to lure its employees back to the office by offering free-of-cost food and other perks, it has now taken a firm stand in western countries and issued a memo directing employees to come to the office three days a week. Employees failing to do so will face repercussions in their appraisals, the report said. Tech giants like Google and Indian information technology companies are facing the same challenge of getting their employees back to the office, a report in Financial Express (FE) said.



Accounting firm Deloitte is also facing a similar situation and the company is offering free transportation to its employees to incentivise work from home. The company policy is to reimburse all the costs incurred on conveyance. Indian software services companies are also working hard to get their employees back to the office. To this end, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also mandated three-day work at the office. To make it easier to come to the office, TCS is offering free transportation facilities to employees deployed on critical projects, the FE report said.



While tackling a similar challenge, companies like Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Persistent Systems have devised a different solution. These companies are opening offices in smaller cities and are asking their local employees to report to these offices instead of the headquarters located in big cities like Bengaluru or Hyderabad. Deloitte is even willing to pay the parking charges for employees coming to the office. To this end, Deloitte India offices will reimburse travel expenses up to Rs 20,000 per month for executives of the rank of senior manager and below, the FE report added.

Also Read TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25% How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs? Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY Customised insolvency and bankruptcy resolution in work for realty sector As costs and attrition bite, companies look at small towns for talent Administrative spectrum allocation in sync with SC's order: SpaceX to Trai Margins remain a pain point for organised FMCG supply-chain companies India's May fuel consumption scales record high on robust manufacturing

IT major Infosys had informed in its FY23 annual report that it was going to open offices in Hubballi, Indore, Nagpur, and Coimbatore to expand its reach, closer to its talent pool.