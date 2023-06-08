close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's May fuel consumption scales record high on robust manufacturing

India's delayed monsoons also supported diesel consumption by translating into better construction activity overall, Katona said

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Ananya Bajpai

(Reuters) - India's fuel consumption surged in May with diesel sales scaling a record high, buoyed by strong factory activity in the third-largest oil consumer in the world.

India's factory output expanded at the quickest pace since October 2020 last month at a time when regional peers such as China, Japan and South Korea have seen their manufacturers struggle for prolonged periods.

Sales of diesel, mainly used by trucks and commercially run passenger vehicles, increased around 5.1% in May to an all-time high of 8.22 million tonnes from a month earlier, as per PPAC data going back until 1998.

The higher manufacturing boosted purchasing activity and lifted trucking demand, said Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at Kpler, adding diesel demand also got a fillip from agriculture, particularly rice and wheat, with most harvesting done in April-May.

India's delayed monsoons also supported diesel consumption by translating into better construction activity overall, Katona said.

Also Read

Global coal consumption set to hit new high this yr despite ambitious goals

Energy transition in EU for 2030 climate target is irreversible: Report

Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

OMCs can be expected to lower fuel prices, says top ministry official

Announcement coming soon on 'Hava' rocket testing facility: ISRO Chief

Additional disclosures required for trade of medicinal products from Jul 1

Refiners' crude processing hits 5-month low in April due to maintenance

Top-deck Indian IT companies need to rightsize bench size: Experts

Centre issues allocation orders to successful bidders of 22 coal blocks

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 20.03 million tonnes in May, up from 18.54 million tonnes in April.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 16% higher than the previous month at 3.35 million tonnes.

Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sales increased 9.3% to 2.35 million tonnes and naphtha sales rose 6.5% to 1.15 million tonnes, the data showed.

2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022

May April March May April March

Diesel 8.22 7.82 7.80 7.29 7.20 7.70

Petrol 3.35 2.88 3.11 3.02 2.80 2.91

LPG 2.35 2.15 2.41 2.17 2.16 2.47

Naphtha 1.15 1.08 1.15 0.90 0.97 1.13

Jet fuel 0.67 0.66 0.69 0.60 0.55 0.54

Kerosene 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.07 0.07 0.11

Fuel Oil 0.57 0.59 0.58 0.54 0.52 0.59

Bitumen 0.73 0.75 0.93 0.70 0.80 0.94

TOTAL 20.03 18.54 20.50 18.26 18.45 19.52

NOTE: Total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table, and numbers are rounded.

 

(Reporting by Ananya Bajpai and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Arpan Varghese; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India manufacturing Fuel consumption

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Meesho revamps brand identity to enhance positioning as inclusive

Meesho app
2 min read

Cap subsidised fertiliser bags, overhaul PM-AASHA scheme, says CACP

fertilizers
3 min read

Toyota to build $50 mn lab to test electric, hybrid vehicles batteries

Toyota
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, RBI cuts FY24 inflation projection

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
3 min read

Sensex sinks 294 pts as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Nifty nears 18,600

Sensex sinks 294 pts as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Nifty nears 18,600
1 min read

Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon