As costs and attrition bite, companies look at small towns for talent



Highlighting this shift from tier-1 cities are companies like the industrial engineering bigwig from Germany, Thyssenkrupp, which chose Pune to set up its technology nerve centre to empower its business globally. Another example is CK Birla Group's IT services and consulting arm Birlasoft which opened its first delivery centre in Coimbatore, a city with several engineering colleges. Companies are focussing on hiring small-town talent to cut their employee costs, The Times of India (TOI) reported citing a Deloitte India study. A similar trend was registered in companies deciding to set up their research and development centres in tier-2 and tier-3 towns.



A salary differential ranging from 19 to 35 per cent has been registered across industries when comparing the salaries of candidates from tier-1 and tier-2 cities, TOI reported. The difference can go as high as 50-60 per cent between tier-1 and tier-3 cities. Companies are hiring talent from tier-2 and tier-3 cities as talent is available at relatively lower costs. The report added that between November 2022 and April 2023, there has been a jump of around 40 per cent in recruitment from tier-2/3 cities.



Gupta said that the attrition of talent from tier-2/3 is much lower compared to tier-1 talent. He added that companies are carefully evaluating the value proposition of candidates. Elaborating on the study, director at Deloitte India, Neelesh Gupta, was quoted by TOI as saying that organisations have increased preference to hire candidates from tier 2/3 cities. This is true for both MBA as well as BTech candidates, Gupta added.

