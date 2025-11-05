Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 07:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt to prioritise AI innovation, regulate only when needed: IT secy

Govt to prioritise AI innovation, regulate only when needed: IT secy

IT Secretary S. Krishnan says government's priority is to enable AI innovation, with regulation or legislation to follow only when clearly required

INDIAai Mission, artificial intelligence in India, AI leadership India, AI democratization India, INDIAai Mission funding, AI computing infrastructure India, large language models India, AI startups funding India, AI public sector applications, INDIA

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

The government’s primary focus is to ensure continued innovation in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, and there will be light-touch regulation or legislation only when the need arises, said S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). He was speaking at the launch of the IndiaAI governance guidelines.
 
“If we believe that the priority needs to be for innovation, regulation is not the priority today. Having said that, let me again assert that if the need arises for legislation or regulation, the government will not be found wanting,” Krishnan said.
 
Eight-point AI governance framework proposed

On Wednesday, a subcommittee formed by MeitY under the IndiaAI Mission submitted its report on governance guidelines for companies working in the AI space in India.
 
The subcommittee has proposed an eight-point list of governance principles addressing transparency, accountability, safety, privacy, fairness, human-centred values, inclusive innovation, and digital-by-design practices in AI systems.
 
For example, the report recommends that AI systems developed in India should provide users with meaningful information about their development process, capabilities, and limitations.
 
“Developers and deployers should take responsibility for the functioning and outcomes of AI systems and for the respect of user rights, the rule of law, and the above principles. Mechanisms should be in place to clarify accountability,” the report stated.
 
Furthermore, it recommends that all AI systems should be subject to human oversight, judgment, and intervention, as appropriate, to prevent undue reliance on automated systems.
 
Focus on human-centric and responsible AI
 
Krishnan said these suggestions align with the government’s position on AI development.
 
“We are focused on human centricity. These crucial principles are contained in the AI governance guidelines, which have been provided to us. I think this report is going to be a key and important contribution, which again underlines the government's emphasis that our focus is primarily on innovation. We want to use this opportunity,” he said.
 
While the government has already issued guidelines to tackle the spread of deepfakes and artificially generated media, the subcommittee noted that there are “existing legal safeguards and instruments to protect against misuse of foundation models for creating malicious synthetic media.”
 
Traceability for deepfakes and synthetic content
 
The report emphasised that traceability of deepfakes and synthetically generated content should be ensured by assigning unique and immutable identities to participants such as content creators, publishers, and social media platforms.
 
“These may then be used to watermark inputs to, and outputs from, generative AI tools. These may be used to track and analyse the lifecycle, from creation to use, of a deepfake — and to determine when they have been created without consent or in violation of a law,” the subcommittee suggested.
 
IndiaAI subcommittee composition
 
The subcommittee was chaired by Professor B. Ravindran of the Indian Institute of Technology and included IndiaAI Mission Chief Executive Officer Abhishek Singh, NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh, Advocate Rahul Matthan, and Sharad Sharma of iSPIRT, among others.

Topics : Artificial intelligence AI technology Artificial vision

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

