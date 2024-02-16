Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt asks industry players to invest in technology towards greener future

The secretary requested all the industry stakeholders to come forward and participate in the RFP process and share their valuable inputs, to make the process transparent and open, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

The government on Friday stressed on the importance of coal and lignite gasification projects in India's energy transition and urged industry players to invest in the technology towards a greener and cleaner future.
Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena also stressed on the government's support to the industry through initiatives, including financing and incentives, for promotion of clean coal technologies, the coal ministry said in a statement.
The secretary requested all the industry stakeholders to come forward and participate in the RFP process and share their valuable inputs, to make the process transparent and open, it added.
Through strategic initiatives and policy frameworks, the Ministry of Coal aims to catalyze investments and technological advancements in coal/gasification projects, aligning with India's vision for a cleaner and energy-efficient future.
Coal India Chairman PM Prasad elaborated on CIL's proactive initiatives and endeavours in the realm of gasification and highlighted the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability, underscoring the company's role as a key player in driving the transition towards cleaner energy solutions.
He further explained the opportunities in coal gasification and called on interested players having the technological capacity to partner with CIL towards building a cleaner future and help achieve the net zero target by 2070.
The Union Cabinet had earlier approved a Rs 8,500 crore incentive scheme for coal gasification projects.
The adoption of gasification technology in India is expected to reduce the country's reliance on imports of natural gas, methanol, ammonia and other essential products.

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

