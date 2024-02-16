FASTag manufacturers gear up as demand from financial institutions rises

FASTag manufacturers are busy ramping up their manufacturing capacity as financial institutions scale up orders in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placing restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has a list of 20 tag suppliers and manufacturers for the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) Project, as per the organisation’s website. Business Standard spoke to four of these players who have been approached by several banks to ramp up production.

Some of the certified vendors told Business Standard that financial institutions such as IDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Airtel Payments Bank, among others, are placing new orders for the tags since users will be unable to top-up these labels which are with Paytm Payments Bank after March 15.

According to industry sources, Airtel Payments Bank has placed 5x to 7x more orders for FASTags than they would place in a normal order.

"Banking institutions are gearing up. They are asking us for more and more FASTags since there will be a need to re-tag these vehicles. Assuming there are over one crore FASTags issued by Paytm Payments Bank, those many vehicles may need to be tagged again from players such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Airtel Payments Bank and others,” said a FASTag manufacturer on condition of anonymity.

“After January, major banks such as IDFC, Axis, Kotak Mahindra, among others have also placed their orders,” a FASTag manufacturer said, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, another vendor added that Paytm had stopped accepting deliveries of already manufactured FASTags after the regulator published a directive shutting most of the payment bank’s operations last month.

“Active orders from Paytm have reduced since then. Paytm is also not taking delivery of the FASTags that are manufactured since the RBI order came in. We are in a dire situation since the company has given us orders and we have produced those orders. Financially, we could be looking at substantial losses if Paytm does not pay us,” the vendor added.

The person has learnt that the company had cancelled all its existing purchase orders for FASTags after January 31.

Paytm did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard till press time.

“We have been working with Paytm for the past few years and we never had a payment issue with them earlier. They have been regular. But, since the RBI has come out with the notification, the company is saying they no longer need the FASTags. The regulator has taken action against Paytm Payments Bank, and not us. Why should we bear the losses?” the person questions.

The company has issued more than 8 million FASTags to date, according to the payments bank’s website.

Manufacturers are confident to meet the rising demand for FASTags by different players.

“We already have the capacity to produce. We currently have the capacity to manufacture five to six lakh labels every month. Moreover, a huge number of tag orders are usually placed with different vendors so supply would not be an issue,” one of the manufacturers quoted above said.