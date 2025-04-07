Monday, April 07, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / HoABL denies forgery allegations by Macrotech, files police complaint

HoABL denies forgery allegations by Macrotech, files police complaint

HoABL filed the complaint on April 3, 2025, and wrote a letter to the police on April 4, 2025. The complaint is not against any particular person

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

The complaint by HoABL marks the beginning of an official external independent inquiry into the matter. | Image: Lodha group website

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Abhinandan Lodha’s House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has denied forgery accusations by Macrotech Developers (Lodha) and has filed a police complaint against unknown people to investigate the alleged offences.
 
HoABL filed the complaint on April 3, 2025, and wrote a letter to the police on April 4, 2025. The complaint is not against any particular person.
 
On April 2, 2025, Macrotech Developers, headed by Abhinandan’s elder brother Abhishek Lodha, accused certain entities of HoABL of using “purported” board resolutions of Macrotech to claim the right to the “Lodha” trademark and submitting them to government authorities.
 
“We have taken note of the grave allegations. Following an immediate internal review of all available records, we wish to categorically state that there has been no instance of fraud or forgery committed by us. The claim that the boards of two of our group companies used fabricated board resolutions is false and strongly denied,” a spokesperson for HoABL said.
   
The complaint by HoABL marks the beginning of an official external independent inquiry into the matter.

Previously, Macrotech, in a stock exchange filing, said that its board of directors, in its meeting on Tuesday (April 2), reviewed the relevant documents and took serious cognisance of the conspiracy to use fabricated documents to exploit the company’s goodwill, brand, and registered trademark.
 
The board also formed a special committee of directors to investigate the matter and take appropriate legal action. Abhishek Lodha requested to be excluded from the committee, and his request was accepted.
 
Earlier, in January 2025, Macrotech Developers filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against HoABL over the use of the ‘Lodha’ name, seeking Rs 5,000 crore in damages. However, the court suggested that both parties resolve the matter through mediation.
 
Later that month, both parties submitted their willingness to pursue mediation. The court then appointed retired Supreme Court judge R V Raveendran to mediate between the real estate tycoons. The mediation is under process.

Topics : Lodha family Macrotech Developers Bombay High Court

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

