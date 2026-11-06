Govt clears 12 electronics manufacturing proposals worth over ₹7,500 cr
Latest approvals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme cover materials and capital goods, while the govt also launched the Semicon 2.0 web portal under the Semicon India Programme
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The government has approved a new tranche of 12 applications, worth over Rs 7,500 crore, under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Friday.
The latest round of approvals also covers projects related to materials and capital goods, widening the scheme's reach across the electronics supply chain.
This round of approvals add to the momentum behind the scheme, which aims to build a domestic ecosystem for components and reduce India's dependence on imports.
The government is keen to strengthen upstream segments such as raw materials and manufacturing equipment, alongside component production.
The government on Friday also launched Semicon 2.0 web application portal under the ambitious Semicon India Programme.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 2:13 PM IST