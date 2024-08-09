Govt invites EoI to build multiproduct food irradiation units under PMKSY

The government has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from entrepreneurs for the setting up multiproduct food irradiation units under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY).

The last date for submission of EoI/ proposals is September 21, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries said in a statement.

The entities are required to submit their proposals online only at https://www.sampada-mofpi.gov.in/ with relevant details under "PRADHAN MANTRI KISAN SAMPADA YOJANA".

A financial assistance in the form of grants-in-aid/ subsidy will be provided to the eligible projects under the demand-driven Cold Chain scheme.

All proposals are required to be prepared and submitted on or before the due date as per the scheme guidelines.