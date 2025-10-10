Friday, October 10, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt mandates import registration for key renewable energy components

Govt mandates import registration for key renewable energy components

The import policy conditions of these items will come into effect from November 1, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification

Renewable energy, climate

It said this policy condition will apply to imports through air cargo, sea cargo and land route. (Image: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday made it mandatory for importers of certain products which are exclusively used for solar energy projects to register on the renewable energy equipment import monitoring system.

These products include toughened (tempered) safety glass and photosensitive semiconductor devices, including photovoltaic cells.

A similar condition will also apply for imports of certain items having end-use in the area of wind-operated electricity generation.

It included towers, bearing housings, gears and gearing.

The import policy conditions of these items will come into effect from November 1, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

Also Read

Renewable energy, climate

Solar, wind power grew faster than electricity demand this year: Report

A recent tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) took a curious turn as invalid bank documents submitted by a prominent bidder landed an important project in trouble. SECI, a government enterprise under the ministry of new and rene

Govt asks agencies to scrap RE bids that flouted local manufacturing rule

Renewable energy, climate

Tata Power arm to invest ₹1,200 cr to develop 80 MW FDRE renewable project

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

India needs to be self-reliant in rare earth element production: Prez Murmu

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

ReNew Energy cuts solar module and cell prices as GST rates fall to 5%

It said this policy condition will apply to imports through air cargo, sea cargo and land route.

 

In a separate notification, the DGFT said that import of Sulfadiazine API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) having a CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value of less than Rs 1,774 per kg, is restricted till September 30, 2026, with immediate effect.

However, the imports by advance authorisation holders, export-oriented units, and units in SEZs (special economic zones) will be exempted from the MIP (minimum import price) condition.

The API is used to treat various bacterial infections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shobha Karandlaje, Shobha

MSMEs contribute 40% to India's production, exports: Shobha Karandlaje

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses PIL seeking probe into Viceroy's claims on Vedanta Group

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop four Malad societies, eyes ₹800 crore

energy, electricity

Govt proposes Electricity Bill 2025 to fix tariffs, ease industrial rates

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI processes SME digital business loans worth ₹74,434 crore since launch

Topics : Industry News renewable enrgy Renewable energy policy government policies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon