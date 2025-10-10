Friday, October 10, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MSMEs contribute 40% to India's production, exports: Shobha Karandlaje

MSMEs contribute 40% to India's production, exports: Shobha Karandlaje

Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje emphasised that the government's resolve to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and highlighted the immense contribution of the MSME sector

"The role of industries in the country's development is significant, especially, MSMEs are making substantial contribution to the nation's growth," Shobha Karandlaje said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said the MSME sector is contributing 40 per cent to the country's total production volume and exports.

Speaking after inaugurating the MSME Marketing Summit organised by NSIC (National Small Industries Corporation Ltd) and KASSIA (Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association) here, the minister said that MSMEs have been addressing the needs of all sectors, including agriculture, food, defence, space, and artificial intelligence.

"The role of industries in the country's development is significant, especially, MSMEs are making substantial contribution to the nation's growth," she said.

In order to strengthen the sector, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Skill Training Division for the first time. It has been undertaking training programmes and schemes for women and youth to match the global skill standards, she was quoted as saying in an official statement.

 

She also announced that a world-class training centre will be started in Bengaluru's Peenya Industrial Area.

The minister emphasised that the government's resolve to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and highlighted the immense contribution of the MSME sector.

She also urged everyone to adopt a Swadeshi' mindset and make their own contributions in making the country Atmanirbhar (self-reliant).

The minister further said priority has been given to providing market facilities for MSME products, promoting local markets, and facilitating access to the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) as well as global markets, thereby easing business operations.

She added that every item produced in the country should meet export quality standards, which will ensure strong market demand.

By producing more organic food products, it is possible to build a healthier society, she stressed.

Topics : Industry News MSME MSME sector India Indian exports

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

