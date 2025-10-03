Govt asks agencies to scrap renewable tenders violating solar cell rules

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) today issued an advisory to all government agencies managing project tenders to cancel and rebid those that offered very short timelines for companies to procure locally manufactured solar cells.
The ministry observed that a few government agencies in the renewable energy sector had issued bids in August with an unusually small time window for submission—sometimes as short as seven days for procurement. “This seems to have been issued clearly to circumvent the MNRE mandate of Advanced List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for cells,” the ministry said.
MNRE did not disclose details on the number of bids or the value of projects likely to be affected. The advisory was addressed to tendering agencies including the Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs) such as Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), NTPC Ltd and SJVNL, along with other PSUs and government bodies.
“All agencies are requested to strictly comply with the existing rules and regulations when issuing bids for procurement. Any existing bids with short bidding timelines, which have been issued without complying with the existing GFR rules and CVC regulations may be scrapped, if required, and new bids may be issued with full compliance to the extant provisions,” the ministry said.
The advisory also directed tendering agencies to report the action taken within 15 days. MNRE emphasised that all tender-issuing agencies must strictly follow the rules and regulations laid down by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Vigilance Commission in matters related to public procurement, in order to maintain financial propriety and transparency.
ALMM is a policy introduced by MNRE to promote quality and reliability in the solar supply chain. It mandates that for projects commissioned from June 1, 2026, solar photovoltaic modules listed in ALMM List-I must use ALMM-approved solar cells.