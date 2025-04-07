Monday, April 07, 2025 | 08:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 after 34 months

Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 after 34 months

OMCs to absorb extra cost, retail prices may be cut if global prices remain low, Minister says

petrol, Oil, Diesel

OMCs will be able to absorb the additional tax burden without raising retail fuel prices (Photo: Shutterstock)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday hiked excise duty on both petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each, with oil marketing companies (OMCs) absorbing the extra tax. But with global crude prices in freefall since the unveiling of reciprocal tariffs by the Donald Trump administration in the United States, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said retail prices for fuel may be cut going forward if the low prices hold.
 
However, both subsidised and non-subsidised consumers will have to shell out more for domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, the price of which was increased by Rs 50, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Monday. The hike applies to both Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries.
   
To be implemented through a rise in the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on both petrol and diesel, effective April 8, the effective excise duty will rise to Rs 13 per litre for petrol and Rs 10 per litre for diesel. State governments further levy local taxes on petrol and diesel.
 
The latest increase in excise duty comes after 34 months and has been done to shore up government revenue, officials indicated. In the first half of FY25, the petroleum sector has contributed Rs 1.22 trillion to the exchequer through excise duty, or 48 per cent of the full-year collection of Rs 2.74 trillion in the previous year.
 
OMCs will be able to absorb the additional tax burden without raising retail fuel prices, given that they are currently managing inventories based on crude oil purchased at earlier, lower prices.

Also Read

LPG, CYLINDER

Commercial LPG cylinders' price slashed by ₹41, domestic rates unchanged

Premiumoil, gas, crude oil, natural gas

Public sector oil, gas companies weigh term pacts; no formal talks yet

PremiumAs Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Capital expenditure to weigh on oil marketing companies' cash flows

The state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and private refiner Reliance Industries (RIL) pin their hopes on the US driving season among other factors to improve refining prospects in the current financial year (FY25) after reporting weak first

India Energy Week: Russian shipments to be restored by March, says BPCL

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Oil retailers pick 26 PACS to set up retail petrol, diesel outlets: Shah

 
Pump prices
 
Since April 2, both global benchmark Brent crude prices and US benchmark WTI prices have fallen to four-year lows over weak industrial demand and concerns of oversupply. On Monday, Brent crude futures stood at $64.53 per barrel at the time of writing this report.
 
"The inventories being held by oil marketing companies (OMCs) are 45 days old, and very clearly bought at a much higher price. My expectation is that crude oil prices, even if they increase beyond $60 per barrel, are unlikely to go back to beyond $75 per barrel. Even if the prices go up to $65 per barrel, the OMCs will have the headroom to look at downward price reduction," Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.
 
The last change in fuel prices came just before the Lok Sabha elections in March 2024, when OMCs had reduced pump prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 each, after a record 22 months.

More From This Section

Driven by smartphone, electronics exports have reached $22.5 billion in value in the first eight months of the current financial year (FY25), a near 28% growth over the $17.66 billion electronics exports during the corresponding period of FY24. This

Govt aware of possible electronics goods dumping scenario: Meity Secy

IT firms

FY26 may be tougher than FY25 for some IT firms amid global headwinds

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Naidu writes to Piyush Goyal to save shrimp farmers, bats for India-EU FTA

PremiumEcommerce majors Amazon and Flipkart, which are planning to scale up their quick commerce (qcom) operations, may need to invest at least $1 billion each over the next two-three years to catch up with established platforms, such as Zomato-owned Blink

CCI seeks evidence in complaint against quick-commerce companies

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

HoABL denies forgery allegations by Macrotech, files police complaint

Topics : Donald Trump Hardeep Singh Puri oil marketing companies Trump tariffs Petroleum sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon