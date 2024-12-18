Business Standard
Govt releases Rs 331.8 cr under PLIs; Jabil Circuit, Nokia receive the most

Govt releases Rs 331.8 cr under PLIs; Jabil Circuit, Nokia receive the most

The PLI beneficiaries have reported employment of 25,359 people. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

The government has disbursed total incentive of Rs 331.86 crore to 18 of 42 beneficiaries under the telecom PLI scheme as on October 31, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Telecom Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said as on October 31, the PLI (production-linked incentives) beneficiaries have reported employment of 25,359 people and total sales of Rs 68,708 crore, including exports of Rs 13,007 crore.

According to data shared by the minister, Jabil Circuit India leads the chart of beneficiary companies under the list with a total incentive of Rs 78.62 crore.

 

It is followed by Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd that has received incentives of Rs 46.92 crore, Tejas Networks Rs 32.66 crore, Flextronics Technologies (India) Rs 30.6 crore, Commscope India Rs 25.95 crore, NeoLync Tele Communications Rs 21.79 crore, Rising Stars Hi-Tech Rs 20.33 crore.

Sanmina-SCI India, which is majorly owned by RIL group firm, received an incentive of Rs 12 crore, while GX India got Rs 11.74 crore, as per the data.

Other companies have received incentives of less than Rs 10 crore.

The 42 beneficiaries under the scheme include 28 micro, small and medium enterprises.

The beneficiaries have committed to investing Rs 4,014 crore under the scheme, of which non-MSMEs have invested Rs 3,629 crore and MSMEs have invested Rs 369 crore as on October 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

