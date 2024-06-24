Business Standard
Govt to auction 21 critical mineral blocks across more than six states

India has been auctioning critical mineral blocks since November as part of efforts towards a clean energy transition

mining minerals mines

India also plans to auction its first tranche of 10 offshore critical minerals blocks in next 100 days.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

India will auction 21 critical mineral blocks as part of the fourth tranche worth Rs 83,000 crore ($9.94 billion) across more than six states, the government said on Monday.
Ten out of these are blocks from previous tranches.
On Friday, the government annulled 14 out of 18 blocks in the second tranche due to a lack of bids.
Earlier on Monday, the government awarded its first auctioned lithium block in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh to Maiki South Mining Ltd, according to a statement.
Topics : Mineral Mining industry

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

