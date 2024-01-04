Sensex (    %)
                        
DGCA to enhance regulatory capacity to induct more planes this year

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday said there are a total of 16 airlines in the country that are operating with 771 aircraft.

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

The DGCA informed through an official statement on Thursday that in line with the anticipated increase in aircraft inductions in 2024, it was suitably enhancing its regulatory capacity to further speed up the regulatory approvals related to the induction of aircraft.
It informed further that the DGCA grants Air Operator Certificates (AOC) to Airline Operators for undertaking Scheduled and Scheduled Commuter Air transport Services. As of December 31, 2023, there are a total of 16 AOC holders endorsed with a total of 771 aircraft, the topmost regulatory authority for flight operations informed.
In addition, DGCA has permitted airline operators to induct 21 aircraft on a wet/damp lease basis in 2023 to cater for capacity shortfall due to the grounding of aircraft.
Last year, the scheduled operators inducted a total of 112 aircraft in their fleet against 81 aircraft inducted in 2022, marking an increase of 38 per cent, the regulator informed.
Taking into account the 21 wet/damp lease aircraft, the total induction of aircraft stands at 133 as against the corresponding figure of 88 in the previous year 2022, which represents a significant increase of 51 per cent over the previous year, thereby augmenting capacity in a growing aviation market.
This has helped in achieving the twin outcomes of enhanced network coverage giving a boost to connectivity and comparatively lower fares during the festive season to the overall benefit of passengers, the DGCA stated in its release.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

