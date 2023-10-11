Possible to have different SROs for fintech sectors: Industry players

Different fintech sectors, such as payments and digital lending, may have distinct self-regulatory organisations (SROs) since one SRO might not adequately address the diverse needs of the industry, according to stakeholders in dialogue with regulators.

Jatinder Handoo, CEO of the Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI), commented on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor's recent remarks. "The Governor talked about an omnibus framework for SROs, suggesting a shared structure. He also alluded to varied guidelines for thematic SROs, hinting at distinct entities like a payments SRO and a digital lending SRO, due to the multifaceted roles an SRO must undertake."

Handoo anticipates the emergence of an SRO for fintechs within the next four to five months. "We expect the RBI to release a circular in the coming month, requesting interest from industry associations. After a subsequent 15-20 day application period, there will likely be an eight to 12-week evaluation," he added.

Governor Das, in his address at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 in Mumbai, encouraged fintechs to form an SRO. An SRO, essentially a non-governmental organisation, bridges the gap between industry participants and the regulatory body, establishing standards for entities operating nationally. They play a crucial role in ensuring industries align with regulatory guidelines.

Handoo elaborated, "If the RBI identifies regulatory discrepancies, it can direct the SRO to investigate and report back."

Additionally, SROs should prioritise customer grievances and ensure open communication between the industry and regulatory bodies. "SROs will serve as a channel for feedback from the industry to the RBI, representing industry voices," Handoo observed.

A primary responsibility of these SROs would be to safeguard fintech consumers by overseeing privacy, disclosure, and recovery practices. Sugandh Saxena, CEO at the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), said, "Customer protection is paramount, encompassing elements like privacy and recovery practices. The RBI expects these aspects to be monitored by the SRO."

Saxena also emphasised the significance of making SRO membership obligatory. "Without mandatory membership, control over non-participants is limited. Industry members should be mandated to join SROs, avoiding voluntary opt-outs."

For internal disputes within an SRO, a grievance redressal mechanism is essential. Handoo detailed DLAI's approach: "We have an enforcement committee led by an independent and a practitioner member. They consider both parties' stances before making a decision. If there's disagreement, the affected party can appeal within DLAI, and, if necessary, the issue might be escalated to the RBI."