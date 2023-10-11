close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Possible to have different SROs for fintech sectors: Industry players

A primary responsibility of these SROs would be to safeguard fintech consumers by overseeing privacy, disclosure, and recovery practices

Fintech, tech

Representative Image

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Different fintech sectors, such as payments and digital lending, may have distinct self-regulatory organisations (SROs) since one SRO might not adequately address the diverse needs of the industry, according to stakeholders in dialogue with regulators.

Jatinder Handoo, CEO of the Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI), commented on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor's recent remarks. "The Governor talked about an omnibus framework for SROs, suggesting a shared structure. He also alluded to varied guidelines for thematic SROs, hinting at distinct entities like a payments SRO and a digital lending SRO, due to the multifaceted roles an SRO must undertake."

Handoo anticipates the emergence of an SRO for fintechs within the next four to five months. "We expect the RBI to release a circular in the coming month, requesting interest from industry associations. After a subsequent 15-20 day application period, there will likely be an eight to 12-week evaluation," he added.

Governor Das, in his address at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 in Mumbai, encouraged fintechs to form an SRO. An SRO, essentially a non-governmental organisation, bridges the gap between industry participants and the regulatory body, establishing standards for entities operating nationally. They play a crucial role in ensuring industries align with regulatory guidelines.

Handoo elaborated, "If the RBI identifies regulatory discrepancies, it can direct the SRO to investigate and report back."

Additionally, SROs should prioritise customer grievances and ensure open communication between the industry and regulatory bodies. "SROs will serve as a channel for feedback from the industry to the RBI, representing industry voices," Handoo observed.

A primary responsibility of these SROs would be to safeguard fintech consumers by overseeing privacy, disclosure, and recovery practices. Sugandh Saxena, CEO at the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), said, "Customer protection is paramount, encompassing elements like privacy and recovery practices. The RBI expects these aspects to be monitored by the SRO."

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC meet: How many Rs 2,000 bank notes are still in circulation?

Pharma result preview: US stable, India muted in the second quarter

Road logistics industry anticipates favourable demand in FY2024: ICRA

Space programme must remain as publicly funded, managed: Congress

Movie success offsets ad revenue slip for broadcasters like ZEE, Sun TV

Thomson to enter domestic laptop segment, considers export in global mkts


Saxena also emphasised the significance of making SRO membership obligatory. "Without mandatory membership, control over non-participants is limited. Industry members should be mandated to join SROs, avoiding voluntary opt-outs."

For internal disputes within an SRO, a grievance redressal mechanism is essential. Handoo detailed DLAI's approach: "We have an enforcement committee led by an independent and a practitioner member. They consider both parties' stances before making a decision. If there's disagreement, the affected party can appeal within DLAI, and, if necessary, the issue might be escalated to the RBI."

Topics : Fintech sector Fintech RBI Indian FinTech Fintech start-ups

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceHCLTech Q2 previewDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon