Govt working on common framework for messaging platforms' username feature

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has so far received responses from WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram on the issue, and is studying the responses to come out with a common legal framework, the official said.

These messaging intermediaries have also submitted detailed explanations of how the username feature of their respective platforms work and the necessary safeguards put in place to prevent fraud and impersonation, the official said.

Earlier this month, the government directed WhatsApp and Meta not to roll out WhatsApp’s new username feature un­til consultations are completed, amid concerns about potential misuse, including impersonation, fraud, and online scams.