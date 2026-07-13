Govt working on common framework for messaging platforms' username feature
The government is examining responses from WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram to develop a common framework for username-based identities and guard against fraud and impersonation
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
The government is working on a set of common standards for peer-to-peer messaging platforms to ensure uniformity in username-based identities that these intermediaries want to offer, a senior government official said on Monday.