Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Hindustan Aeronautics signs SSLV technology transfer deal with Isro, others

Hindustan Aeronautics signs SSLV technology transfer deal with Isro, others

The SSLV Technology Transfer Agreement highlights the collective resolve of India's space ecosystem to strive towards a self-reliant India in space, and put India's space-faring capabilities globally

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL

HAL won the ₹511 crore deal to manufacture small rockets in a tight contest involving Adani’s Alpha Design Technologies Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd in the last round of the bidding | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), along with NewSpace India (NSIL) and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has signed a major technology transfer agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the production of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).
 
Aimed at advancing India's capabilities in space technology and commercial activities, the agreement is seen as a formative step towards democratising the SSLV space.
 
“With India’s liberalisation of the commercial space sector, opportunities are certainly growing, and at Isro, we have a dynamic technology transfer mechanism to realise the shared goals. This agreement is part of that movement, where Isro will guide the HAL team on the preparedness-to-flight tangent of SSLV. This would define the next phase of deeptech collaboration in space in India,” V. Narayanan, secretary, Department of Space, and chairman, Isro, said.
   
SSLV is Isro's low-cost three-stage launch vehicle capable of launching about 500kg satellites in 500km planar orbit. Its key features include low turn-around time, flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, launch on demand feasibility and minimal launch infrastructure requirements.
 
In June, state-run HAL won a bid under which it will receive technology from Isro for the end-to-end commercial production of the SSLV, a first for the industry as India seeks to become a global hub for small satellite manufacturing and launches.

Also Read

Dr V Narayanan, V Narayanan

Isro forms panel to probe PSLV mission failure: Chairman Narayanan

Giorgia Meloni, Italy PM, Meloni, Giorgia, Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi, Meloni hold talks on FTA, Ukraine war and economic corridor

PKL 2025 September 10 matches live updates

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu Titans thrash U Mumba; UP vs Puneri at 9 PM IST

Aishwaria rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC seeking personality rights protection

Tega Industries

Tega Industries, Apollo Funds to buy Molycop in $1.5 billion deal

 
HAL won the ₹511 crore deal to manufacture small rockets in a tight contest involving Adani’s Alpha Design Technologies Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd in the last round of the bidding - which initially had 20 players.
 
The entire process of technology transfer is targeted to be completed within 24 months from the date of agreement signing. During this period, Isro will provide necessary training and technical support to HAL for acquiring the knowhow of the SSLV, from commercials to technology integration, eventually leading to the accomplishment of the two missions under the technology transfer agreement.
 
Pawan Kumar Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe, remarked, “The SSLV technology transfer signals a vital leap towards strengthening the industrial ecosystem within India’s space sector. Isro, HAL, NSIL, and IN-SPACe coming together for the SSLV technology transfer signals a vital leap towards this endeavour and reflects the Government of India’s vision to empower the space industry and establish India as a global hub for affordable and reliable launch services. With this transfer, HAL will now independently take up the realisation of SSLV and cater to both domestic and international markets.”
 
D K Sunil, chairman and managing director, HAL, said, “We are honoured to be in this league to scale India’s next big frontiers with the SSLV technology, by partnering with Isro, NSIL and IN-SPACe to operationalise it. HAL will apply its engineering and manufacturing strength to build SSLVs, train the required workforce and progress towards building a self-reliant ecosystem, so India can offer regular, cost-competitive small-satellite launches to domestic and global customers.”

More From This Section

realty sector, real estate, housing

Western suburbs lead Mumbai's Rs 1.31 trn redevelopment boom: Knight Frank

DLF mall of India, mall, noida

Shoppers hold tight to purses, awaiting new GST rates to take effectpremium

The rollout will focus on leveraging customer and location intelligence to secure high-footfall sites across prime high streets and premium malls.

Uni Seoul, LiteStore plan 25 stores in one year, 500 across India in 5 yrs

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari blames petroleum "lobby" for fuelling concerns over E20 rollout

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank again files insolvency plea against ZEEL for over ₹225 cr default

Topics : Isro’s PSLV Indian Space Research Organisation Isro projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesGST ReformsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon