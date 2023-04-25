close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Handset production down 20% YoY, companies sitting on 10 weeks of inventory

For the period between January and March 2023, the sales went down by 18 per cent compared to the same period last year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 10:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Smartphone manufacturers have reduced their production by up to 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY), The Economic Times (ET) has reported. Experts aware of the trends in the industry said that the decline in production is a result of the slowdown in sales in the last six months.
A decline of 30 per cent was registered between October and December 2022. For the period between January and March 2023, the sales went down by 18 per cent compared to the same period last year, the report cited data from Counterpoint.
 
The report quotes the managing director of Jaina Group, Pradeep Jain, who said it isn't just the Indian mobile phone industry which has been affected, but the global industry has seen demand being affected. Jaina Group makes mobile phones under the Karbonn brand.
Talking about the trend in the industry, he said that the dip in demand is expected to continue for some time.

Quoting the research director at Counterpoint, Tarun Pathak, the report added that most companies have nearly ten weeks of unsold inventory. He expected lower production to continue till the April-June quarter.
The managing director of Dixon Technologies had a similar story to tell, and he said the mobile phone demand is "not buoyant". However, he added, the situation will improve because some companies are exporting smartphones in large numbers.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

Nokia, Samsung, Tejas Networks among 42 firms approved for PLI scheme

Indian handset makers struggle to meet PLI targets; Apple leads the game

Free 5G services: Trai officials indicate that Vi charges may not hold

Despite dip in sales, India's clothing market expands 15% on price hike

Industry upbeat as space policy to raise private sector play, funding

Hospitals raise tech bet as India emerges as hub for complex surgeries

Govt to form ESG taskforce, finalise contours of PLI for textile: Goyal

Topics : Made in India handsets PLI scheme Mobile phone mobile firms in India smartphone buyers in India Samsung Galaxy smartphones smartphones market

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Crompton Greaves CE tanks 13%; hits 52-week low as CEO Mathew Job resigns

Crompton Greaves Logo
3 min read

Trade between India-Panama heading towards $50 billion: S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, EAM S Jaishankar
4 min read

Google, Meta, other Big Tech cos face UK crackdown as govt unveils new law

Google
2 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep 418: IT attrition, Covid-19 wave, ITC stock, heatwave

TMS
2 min read

Live: 7.1 magnitude undersea earthquake damages hospital in Indonesia

Earthquake, quake
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

semiconductors, chip
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Is Mankind Pharma IPO worth a subscription? Here's what brokerages suggest

Mankind Pharma
3 min read

HDFC Bank to buy stake in Griha, gets Singapore regulatory body's approval

Image
1 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC
4 min read

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon