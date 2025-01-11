Business Standard

Held discussions with professionals of India's energy sector: Hardeep Puri

Held discussions with professionals of India's energy sector: Hardeep Puri

Puri informed that discussions were focused on green energy transition, leveraging artificial intelligence along the entire hydrocarbon value chain and expansion and strengthening of existing infra

Hardeep Puri, Hardeep

Union Minister Hardeep Puri also discussed Global Biofuels Alliance initiative and strategies to integrate natural gas into coal-based power plants | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Friday held comprehensive discussions with "captains and professionals of India's energy sector entities" and officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Taking to X, Puri informed that the discussions were focused on green energy transition, leveraging artificial intelligence along the entire hydrocarbon value chain and expansion and strengthening of existing infrastructure.

"Held comprehensive and detailed discussions with captains & professionals of India's energy sector entities & officials of @PetroleumMin in Mangaluru on the journey ahead for the sector under the visionary & decisive leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji," Puri wrote on X.

 

"As India pivots toward transforming into a global energy hub, the sector is experiencing unprecedented growth & offers abundant investment & employment opportunities. Key focal areas of the day-long discussion today included green energy transition, leveraging artificial intelligence along the entire hydrocarbons value chain, expansion and strengthening of existing infrastructure, scaling ethanol production and blending, monetizing overseas assets, and enhancing operational capabilities," he added.

Puri also discussed Global Biofuels Alliance initiative and strategies to integrate natural gas into coal-based power plants.

He also addressed challenges related to retail outlets and the implementation of localized, customized Non Fuel Retail activities.

Speaking about the discussion, Puri said, "The session underscored India's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in its energy sector while addressing emerging opportunities and challenges."

"As India confidently strides towards becoming the third largest economy in the world, we will emerge as the demand centre for energy accounting for more than 25% of the overall increase in global energy demand in the next two decades to drive this unprecedented economic growth," Puri added.

Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri Petroleum sector Petroleum Ministry energy sector

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

