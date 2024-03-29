Sensex (    %)
                             
Hospitality industry plans to promote unexplored regions of Rajasthan

Tribal areas of the state like Dungarpur, Banswara, Jhalawar, and Pratapgarh can be developed into tourist destinations

Rajasthan Tourism

Image: x @my_rajasthan

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Potential tourist destinations in Rajasthan that were long overlooked may soon find themselves in the limelight as various organisations in the state are preparing a vision document to be submitted to the government.

Tourism accounts for around 12-14 per cent of the economy of Rajasthan.
“People associated with the hotel and tourism industry of the state has started efforts to bring such areas on the tourism map,” said Kuldeep Singh Chandela, president of the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan (FHTR).

Chandela emphasised that there is immense potential for tourism in the state. “Some areas are famous all over the world, but some are yet to come on the tourism map. Only after increasing the reach of tourists in such areas can the tourism sector in Rajasthan be fully developed,” Chandela said.

Tribal belts like Dungarpur, Banswara, Jhalawar, and Pratapgarh can be developed into tourist sites, he said.

“These areas encompass not only natural beauty but also heritage. It is the responsibility of the government as well as the industry to promote these areas on the tourism map. We will discuss this matter with the government in the vision document,” he added.

In 2023, Banswara received over 1.92 million domestic tourists and only 69 foreign tourists. While Dungarpur recorded 4.08 million domestic and 231 foreign tourists in 2023, Jhalawar attracted 203,000 domestic and 17 foreign tourists. 

Topics : Hospitality industry top tourist destinations rajasthan tourism

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

