How RERA, SWAMIH, PMAY changed India's real estate under Modi: Report

Over the past decade, the Indian real estate market has witnessed growth in terms of sales and sustainability due to several structural reforms under the Modi-led government, according to a joint report by real estate consultancy Anarock and the National Real Estate Development Company (Naredco) released on Monday. Jobs in the sector jumped by 31 million to touch 71 million in 2023, the report adds.

The measures taken, it says, can catapult the size of the Indian real estate market from $20 billion in 2017 to an estimated $1 trillion by 2030.

The report, titled ‘Real Estate Unboxed: The Modi Effect’, highlights that around 2.82 million units were sold in the top 7 cities between 2014 and 2023, while cumulative new launches stood at over 2.93 million units. The seven cities included in the report are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

“In 2023, India saw the completion of nearly 4.35 lakh units in the top 7 cities, while in 2024 it is estimated that more than 5.31 lakh units are expected to be completed,” the report said.

It lists the Real Estate Regulatory Act, 2016 (RERA) and the introduction of initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) fund, and goods and services tax (GST) as markers of change in the real estate industry.

“Implemented across many states since 2017, RERA has brought regulation to the real estate sector, safeguarding the interests of homebuyers by ensuring transparency, timely project completion, and accountability among developers,” the report stated.

According to the latest government data, approximately 123,000 real estate projects have been registered across states since RERA's inception to date, and more than 121,000 consumer grievances have been addressed across the country.

The report adds that nearly 26,000 homes have been completed under the SWAMIH fund, which aims to provide financial support to stalled affordable and mid-income housing projects struggling due to capital shortfalls. Another 80,000 units are slated to be completed in the next three years.

The report also highlighted the positive impact of various other government-backed initiatives such as PMAY (Urban and Gramin), GST, demonetisation, and the growing adoption of technology in the real estate sector over the last decade.

“A combined 33.75 million houses have been completed under the PMAY (Urban and Gramin) scheme since their inception in 2015 and 2016 respectively,” the report said. It also mentions the 2016 demonetisation, which it says, was instrumental in bringing transparency to the sector.

The report finds that housing inventory overhang has also seen a significant drop over the last 10 years, from 41 months in 2017, when available inventory was at its peak, to 15 months at the end of 2023.

Commenting on the findings of the report, Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group, said that housing demand and new supply in the top seven cities have soared in the last 10 years, particularly post-pandemic, and housing sales are now aligned with new launches.

The projected growth will lead to real estate having an expected contribution of 13 per cent to the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025, making the sector a pivotal contributor to economic development, employment, and government finances, said Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman of Naredco.

The report says that the real estate industry will proactively restructure its strategies to align with economic conditions in the coming years. “The sector's growth prospects will be strengthened by factors such as a stable government, consistent interest rates, job creation, and increased private sector investment,” it stated.