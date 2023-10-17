close
Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Heatmap

I-T dept may raise tax demand retrospectively from telcos: Analysts

The Supreme Court has set aside a Delhi High Court order of December 2013 and ruled that the licence fees paid by telecom operators should be treated as a capital expense

Telecom

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The income tax department may raise demand on a retrospective basis from telecom operators following a Supreme Court order, which classified licence fees paid by service providers as capital expenditure rather than a revenue expenditure, according to industry analysts.

While analysts could not ascertain potential tax liabilities on telecom operators, Kotak Institutional Equities has tentatively calculated that the liabilities could be to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore on Airtel and Jio without penalties.
 
"We believe the income tax authority could raise demand for the shortfall in taxes for the prior period, along with applicable penalties, which could lead to a potential significant one-time impact. We expect telcos to file a review petition," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.
 
The Supreme Court has set aside a Delhi High Court order of December 2013 and ruled that the licence fees paid by telecom operators should be treated as a capital expense, which the companies were treating as revenue expense.
 
"The Supreme Court judgment has not cleared the position on the applicability of this provision on a retrospective basis.
However, we believe income tax authorities could raise demand for the shortfall in tax payment for the prior period, along with applicable penalties," Kotak Institutional Equities said.
 
Analysts at Morgan Stanley Research said the change in the treatment of license fees paid from revenue to capital expenditure could lead to the accrual of higher taxes in the initial period of the license but potentially offset in later years through higher depreciation and amortisation charges.
 
Analysts at both firms expect telecom operators to file a review or curative in this case.
 
"Companies with past accumulated losses would have an option to offset some of this near-term impact as well. Hence, we believe the impact appears quite manageable. Further, we believe the telecom service providers would have the legal recourse of filing for a review of the current decision in the court," Morgan Stanley Research said.
 
At present, only Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are profitable operators while the rest of the operators -- including Vodafone Idea, BSNL and MTNL -- are running into losses.
 

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

Average time taken for issuing I-T refunds reduced to 10 days in FY24: CBDT

Chiefs of Air India, Vistara, SpiceJet meet civil aviation minister

34 pacts worth Rs 3.24 trn signed on Day 1 of Global Maritime India Summit

Airtel vs Jio: Is satellite communication next battleground for disruption?

FinMin holds meet with heads of private general insurers on sector growth

Global Maritime Summit: VPA inks deals with NHAI, Trion worth Rs 1,400 cr

In December 2013, the Delhi High Court (Delhi HC) ruled that a one-time license fee or entry fee paid before July 31, 1999, would be treated as capital expenditure and an annual variable fee as revenue expenditure.
 
"The Supreme Court judgment set aside the Delhi HC's earlier order, noting that the migration to the 1999 telecom policy from the 1994 policy and the variable nature of payments, does not change the license fee's essence," the Kotak report said.
 
The apex court held that the annual variable license fee is intrinsic to the existence of the license toward the right to operate telecom services and hence, remains capital in nature.
 
Queries sent to Airtel, Jio and industry body COAI elicited no reply.
Topics : Income tax tax Telcos

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesSA vs NED LIVE SCORESame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in MizoramCongress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC CodeWorld Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to IsroUjjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISILState borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon