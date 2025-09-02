IBA seeks GST cut on aerated beverages to 18%, cites ₹85K cr plan

The Indian Beverage Association (IBA) has written to the Finance Ministry requesting that the GST on aerated beverages be reduced to 18 per cent, arguing that the sector should not be treated as a sin or demerit good.
In an interview with Business Standard, Sanjeev Agarwal, group chairman of the MM Agarwal Group, which owns Moon Beverages, a bottler of aerated drinks, said the sector has committed to investing Rs 85,000 crore by 2030, creating 30 lakh jobs and installing 20 lakh coolers at kirana stores across the country.
He explained, “If the GST rate stays at 40 per cent, it will be difficult to invest. If the GST is reduced, we will be able to pass on the benefit to the consumer. In aerated beverages, 71 per cent of the transactions take place at the Rs 20 price point, which sees higher demand in rural India.”
Agarwal added that if the GST remains at 40 per cent, demand could fall by around 10 per cent.
“In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision for affordability to drive consumer buoyancy, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, carbonated beverages are highly price-sensitive, with around 71 per cent of transactions at Rs 20 or less, about 90 per cent of sales via kirana stores and traditional trade outlets, and around 65 per cent of consumers belonging to lower socio-economic classes,” the IBA said in its letter.
“We request that beverages priced between Rs 0 and Rs 30 be accorded 18 per cent GST treatment as the first step. We will demonstrate the results so that this may be extended to other price points in the near future, subject to your validation,” the letter added.