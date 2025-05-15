Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Telecom sector sees strong fresher hiring intent for 1st half of 2025: Rpt

Telecom sector sees strong fresher hiring intent for 1st half of 2025: Rpt

The telecom roles are blending with IT and data functions, creating hybrid job profiles that didn't exist a few years ago, the report noted

Hiring, Jobs

Among other cities, Chennai at 51 per cent, Nagpur at 45 per cent and Chandigarh at 37 per cent recorded the highest demand for Cloud Network Engineers.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian telecom sector is seeing stable workforce demand, with 45 per cent of companies surveyed indicating fresher hiring intent for the first half of 2025, according to a latest report.

The TeamLease EdTech Career Outlook Report (January-June 2025), which surveyed 649 companies across India, revealed that telecom remains a significant employment generator as the sector transitions to 5G networks, cloud-native architecture, and enhanced cyber resilience.

The telecom roles are blending with IT and data functions, creating hybrid job profiles that didn't exist a few years ago, the report noted. 

While the sector witnessed a marginal decline from the 48 per cent freshers hiring intent reported in the previous half-year (July-December 2024), the momentum remains robust, driven by demand for specialised roles.

 

"As the world marks World Telecom Day, the Indian telecom sector continues its stable trajectory in workforce demand, with 45 per cent freshers hiring intent projected for the first half of 2025," it said.

Also Read

Premiumtelecom, customs duty, mobile tower, Make in India, finance ministry, Delhi High Court, Nokia, Samsung

Finance ministry considers 10% duty on key telecom gear amid tax disputes

Bharat 6G Conference

India among top six nations in global 6G patent filings: MoS Telecom

Premiumsatellite

4% of AGR as spectrum charge: Trai paves way for satellite internet

Telecom tower

Telcos boost vigilance, network readiness to ensure seamless connectivity

Starlink, SATELLITE

Starlink requires IN-SPACe nod to launch satellite communication services

Delhi (49 per cent), Ahmedabad (41 per cent) and Coimbatore (35 per cent) have recorded the highest demand for Radio Frequency (RF) engineers.

Network Security Analysts have the highest demand in Bangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur at 48 per cent, 43 per cent, and 38 per cent, respectively.

Field Technical Engineers' roles are required in Hyderabad (55 per cent), Kolkata (48 per cent) and Indore (43 per cent).

Pune (44 per cent) stood out for its focus on Junior DevOps Engineers, followed by Gurugram (40 per cent) and Kochi (35 per cent).

Among other cities, Chennai at 51 per cent, Nagpur at 45 per cent and Chandigarh at 37 per cent recorded the highest demand for Cloud Network Engineers. 

"Freshers can find varied opportunities in the sector, but with domain-specific skills, particularly in network security, cloud computing, and DevOps. Certifications in RF Wireless Engineering, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Network Architecture have become increasingly relevant," it said.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech said, although the sector is expanding, employers are not just hiring to scale operations, but to future-proof their networks.

"They wish to future-proof their networks with specialised talent. This is where freshers with targeted certifications in RF, cybersecurity, and cloud ecosystems stand out," Rooj said.

The telecom roles are blending with IT and data functions, creating hybrid job profiles that didn't exist a few years ago.

"It's a signal for academic institutions to realign curriculum and for aspirants to skill up with agility," according to TeamLease.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Pallonji targets ₹ 1,400-cr sales from Gurugram housing project

Premiumcrude oil

US oil output to decline in 2026; Indian import plans may be hit

PremiumTurkey

Turkish, Azeri tourism off India travel map; up to 260% drop in bookings

PLI scheme, Production-linked incentive

ACC PLI beneficiary companies seek extension; govt may consider it

PremiumPORTS, CARGO, SHIPPING, TRADE

Entry barriers for shipbuilding cluster bids likely to be lowered

Topics : telecom services telecom sector in India Hiring

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon