Home / Industry / News / IEC chief calls for fivefold jump in renewable energy capacity by 2030

IEC chief calls for fivefold jump in renewable energy capacity by 2030

India has evolved from being a participant to holding the IEC Vice Presidency and actively participating in 121 technical committees, with observer status in 51 more, Khare said

The five-day event brings together more than 2,000 experts to develop standards for solar photovoltaic technology, smart grids and artificial intelligence governance that will shape energy infrastructure for decades. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

The world needs to increase renewable energy capacity fivefold to 11,000 gigawatts by 2030, the head of the International Electrotechnical Commission said on Monday, as experts from over 100 countries gathered in India to set global electrical standards.

"A solar panel manufactured to international standards in one country must perform reliably in another, and grid interconnections must follow universal protocols -- this shared technical language is how we build a sustainable future together," IEC President Jo Cops said at the inauguration of the commission's 89th General Meeting in New Delhi.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare described the gathering as an "extraordinary convergence of technical brilliance, policy wisdom and institutional leadership" that represents a "historic occasion" for shaping the technological future.

 

The five-day event brings together more than 2,000 experts to develop standards for solar photovoltaic technology, smart grids and artificial intelligence governance that will shape energy infrastructure for decades.

"The standards we develop here directly enable this transition," Cops said, referring to the global shift toward renewable energy. "Sustainability demands global coordination."  India is hosting the meeting for the fourth time, having previously done so in 1960, 1997 and 2013. The country will serve as the Global Secretariat for Standardisation in Low Voltage Direct Current, a key technology for clean energy solutions.

The IEC, established in 1906, develops international standards for electrical, electronic and related technologies through a network of 30,000 experts worldwide.

"These aren't just technical discussions. They are blueprints for the world we are building," Cops said.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

