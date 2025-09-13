Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / MP aims to achieve 50% of power generation from renewable energy sources

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh is significantly enhancing the generation of green energy, aiming to scale it up to 50 per cent of the total consumption from renewable energy sources, a senior official has said.

"Today, we cannot afford to ignore renewable energy. Solar power has become a viable option, and we are committed to significantly enhancing green energy generation in Madhya Pradesh, aiming for 50 per cent of our total power consumption to come from renewable sources, Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Additional Chief Secretary Manu Srivastava said on Friday.

The positive impacts of this shift may become evident in the coming years, he said while addressing the inaugural session of the 8th GRIHA Regional Conclave organised by GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) Council, in Bhopal.

 

The conclave, organised under the 'Innovate to Act for a Climate-Resilient World' theme, brings together a distinguished gathering of policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and sustainability practitioners, an official release said.

It emphasised the urgent need for innovation in building inclusive, adaptive, and climate-resilient infrastructure in line with India's long-term climate goals and the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

GRIHA-rated projects in MP and Chhattisgarh, including Principal Chief Commissioner Income Tax Office in Bhopal, PM SHRI schools of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Chhattisgarh, which have achieved four and five-star ratings under the GRIHA Existing Schools variant, were felicitated.

"Globally, everyone is talking about taking action on climate change. What truly matters is converting those discussions into tangible actions. The MP government has taken significant strides in promoting green infrastructure, renewable energy, and sustainable urban development," said Sanjay Seth, Vice President and CEO of GRIHA Council and Senior Director, Sustainable Infrastructure Programme, of TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute).

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

