close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Earnings of primary base metal players to remain weak in near-term: Icra

The metal prices witnessed significant headwinds during Q2 FY2023 and Q3 FY2023 given an uncertain global economic outlook and demand slowdown in China

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Company, companies, firms, metals, steel, jobs, manufacturing, economy, employment, unemployment, market

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The earnings of primary base metal industry is expected to remain weak in the near-term, mainly on high energy cost and range-bound market rates, according to ICRA.

While better coal linkage availability would provide some respite, the margins would remain significantly lower than the levels seen in FY 2021-2022, the ratings agency said in its latest report.

ICRA expects the "primary base metal industry's earnings to weaken significantly in FY2023 and remain so in the near-term, owing to stubbornly high energy costs and range-bound metal prices," it said.

The list of base metals include aluminium, copper, nickel, tin, lead and zinc.

"The operating margins of domestic base metal entities are estimated to weaken significantly by around 10 percentage points in FY23, owing to the double whammy of metal price corrections and elevated coal costs.

"Consequently, the operating margin of domestic entities is expected to remain range-bound at 19-20 per cent in FY24," Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President and Group Head - Corporate Sector Ratings at ICRA, said.

Also Read

Classified records pose conundrum stretching back to Jimmy Carter

Xi Jinping re-elected for third term: A princeling turned China's Mao 2.0

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

A deft legal manoeuvre helped Gautam Adani cement majority stake in NDTV

Indonesian govt promises move to clean energy, but challenges remain

India smart TV market grows by 28%, homegrown brands capture 24% share

India's oil demand outpaced world amid pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war

HNIs to drive surge in demand for luxury housing in Delhi NCR in 2023

India's commercial realty market resilient amid global headwinds: Experts

From sales point of view UP in top-3 states in India: iQOO CEO Nipun Marya

The metal prices witnessed significant headwinds during Q2 FY2023 and Q3 FY2023 given an uncertain global economic outlook and demand slowdown in China.

"The global demand outlook of base metals remains uncertain, and would hinge on the housing sector recovery in China and improvement in global sentiments," Roy said.

Topics : ICRA | metal sector

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 3:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image
Premium

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Premium

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon