Minda Corp set to focus on organic growth after 15.7% Pricol buy

Pricol is a major player in the connected vehicle solutions and telematics segment of the auto component industry

Minda Corporation | automobile industry | Pricol

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Auto component maker Minda Corporation’s first focus remains on organic growth. And, the purchase of 15.7 per cent shares in Pricol for Rs 400 crore is just a financial investment right now, said Minda’s strategy head Anshul Saxena on Sunday.

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 17:48 IST

