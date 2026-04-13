IMD forecasts 'below-normal' monsoon in 2026 for the first time in 3 years

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the southwest monsoon in 2026 is cumulatively likely to be ‘below normal’ for the first time since 2023, at 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

The forecast, which has a model error of plus or minus 5 per cent, is mainly due to the development of El Niño conditions during the June to September months, the Met department said. The Met department, in its forecast, also said that most parts of India, except some areas over the Northeast, Northwest, and south peninsular India, are likely to see ‘below normal’ rains this year.

As per the IMD, the LPA for the four-month monsoon season is 87 cm, which means that if the IMD’s forecast is accurate, all-India average rainfall this monsoon season could be around 80.04 cm. Cumulative all-India rainfall between 90–95 per cent of LPA is considered ‘below normal’, as per the IMD.

The Met department also said that there is a 35 per cent probability of the southwest monsoon being ‘deficient’ this year, at less than 90 per cent of LPA.

While there is a 31 per cent chance of it being ‘below normal’ at 90–95 per cent of LPA, there is a 34 per cent chance of it being ‘normal’, ‘above normal’, or ‘excess’ taken together.

Though past data shows that all ‘below-normal’ monsoon years do not always lead to low kharif output if the timeliness, distribution, and spread of the rains are not uneven, crops such as pulses and oilseeds that are largely grown in non-irrigated areas are at risk.

Low output of pulses and oilseeds could also push up the import bill of these two commodities and have an impact on food inflation and pull down overall economic growth.

The monsoon, which delivers more than 70 per cent of the annual precipitation that India receives in a year, is considered a lifeline for the country’s agriculture sector, though in recent years irrigation coverage has considerably improved from 49.3 per cent to 55 per cent of the Gross Cropped Area (GCA) between FY16 and FY21.

The Met department said that apart from El Niño, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which also has an impact on the southwest monsoon, is likely to be positive towards the end of the southwest monsoon season.

This could have a positive impact on the rains. Apart from this, the Northern Hemisphere snow cover during the last three months (January to March 2026) was slightly below normal, which also has an impact on monsoon rains.

“Winter and spring snow cover extent over the Northern Hemisphere as well as Eurasia has, in general, an inverse relationship with the subsequent Indian summer monsoon rainfall,” the Met department said.

M K Dhanuka, chairman, Dhanuka Agritech Limited, said that with the IMD forecasting a below-normal monsoon at 92 per cent of the Long Period Average, planning becomes more critical.

“For key crops like paddy, cotton, pulses, and oilseeds, the distribution and timing of rainfall will be critical,” Dhanuka said.