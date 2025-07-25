Friday, July 25, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India achieves 20% ethanol blending target 5 yrs ahead of schedule: Isma

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

India has achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending with petrol five years ahead of schedule, the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (Isma) said on Friday.

The achievement represents dramatic growth from the modest 1.5 per cent blending rate when the program began in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, Isma said in a statement.

The ethanol blending program has delivered substantial economic and environmental benefits, according to Isma data.

Ethanol production surged from 380 million litres in 2014 to 6,610 million litres blended as of June 2025, while generating 69.8 million tonnes in carbon dioxide emission reductions.

 

The program has provided significant financial benefits to India's agricultural sector, with farmers receiving Rs 1.18 trillion and distilleries earning Rs 1.96 trillion over the period. The initiative has also helped India save Rs 1.36 trillion in foreign exchange costs.

"This achievement is a monumental leap for India's energy independence and rural prosperity," said Deepak Ballani, Director General of Isma.

"The government's unwavering policy direction and visionary leadership have not only made this national success possible five years ahead of schedule but have also set a powerful precedent for our collective future in green energy."  The sugar industry has played a central role in India's ethanol economy, supplying biofuel derived from sugarcane juice, B-heavy molasses and other agricultural by-products, Isma said.

The early achievement of the 20 per cent blending target, originally set for 2030, demonstrates India's commitment to reducing dependence on fossil fuel imports while supporting rural economic development, the industry association added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ethanol production ethanol Ethanol blending

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

