Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India can leapfrog in global manufacturing with innovation: Report

India can leapfrog in global manufacturing with innovation: Report

Precision engineering, aerospace, EV components, semiconductors, robotics, and advanced materials are sunrise sectors where India can take a leadership position

manufacturing sector, economy

India's manufacturing sector has a rare opportunity to leapfrog global incumbents.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's manufacturing sector has a rare opportunity to leapfrog global incumbents by moving beyond low-cost production to an innovation-led model, according to Accel's advanced manufacturing report 2025 released on Thursday.

Precision engineering, aerospace, EV components, semiconductors, robotics, and advanced materials are sunrise sectors where India can take a leadership position, provided policy, capital, and talent align, states the report by the global venture capital firm.

The report was unveiled at Accel's Advanced Manufacturing Summit in New Delhi, an event that brought together policymakers, founders, and investors to chart India's industrial future.

It concluded that India's manufacturing sector has a rare opportunity to leapfrog global incumbents by going beyond low-cost production to an innovation-led model.

 

This is India's once-in-a-generation window," noted Prashanth Prakash, partner at Accel.

Also Read

manufacturing pmi, hsbc india, s&p global, june 2025 pmi, export orders, intermediate goods, pranjul bhandari, employment growth, factory output, inflation trends, input prices

How advanced manufacturing can define India's global manufacturing rise

Varun Gupta, GoBoult

Boult becomes GoBoult, aiming for ₹1K cr sales and international expansion

India electronics exports FY25, India mobile phone exports 2025, PLI scheme electronics impact, India export rankings, Ashwini Vaishnaw, electronics sector growth

Industry optimistic about low, if not zero, tariff on electronics exportspremium

Samsung

Samsung's PLI journey ends. Will India's production incentive boom hold?

Wipro

Wipro Infrastructure sets up new business division; to invest ₹500 crore

The winners will be those who can integrate policy momentum, deep-tech capability, patient capital, and world-class talent into a coherent strategy, he said. "This is not just about scale, it's about sovereignty, he added.

The findings underlined a decisive shift, and observed competing solely on low-cost labour is no longer sustainable, an Accel statement said. Future competitiveness will depend on delivering complex, high-tolerance manufacturing backed by strong intellectual property.

Global supply chain realignments, technology disruption, and favourable geopolitics are reshaping India's manufacturing opportunity.

Coupled with domestic policy support such as production linked incentive (PLI) schemes and new R&D incentives, this is the most favourable macro-environment in decades, Accel said.

That said, execution remains a critical challenge.

"Policy tailwinds are necessary but not sufficient, said Prayank Swaroop, partner at Accel.

Founders need to think global from day one, in product quality, supply chain design, and technology adoption, he said, pointing out that precision engineering is not a niche anymore. It's the new growth engine.

The report calls for patient, risk-tolerant capital to support hardware development, Intellectual Property (IP) creation, and long product cycles that define advanced manufacturing.

It also highlights the urgent need for upskilling in frontier domains such as AI-driven design, robotics, additive manufacturing, and IoT-enabled automation.

Technology adoption, it notes, will be the ultimate differentiator, with artificial intelligence (AI), automation, advanced simulation, and internet of things (IoT) now core infrastructure for competitiveness.

If India wants to define its place in the global industrial order, this is the decade to do it. The question is no longer if we can, but whether we will seize the opportunity with the urgency it demands," Prakash added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

medicine, drug

Mixed Q1 results for top drug firms amid price erosion, tariff threatpremium

Retailers

Retail tills set to ring louder as Independence Day weekend approaches

toll plaza, fastag, fast tag, tolling fee

Govt, NITI Aayog to revise toll fee framework amid overcharging complaints

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

India's solar module capacity has hit 100 GW mark: Pralhad Joshi

artificial intelligence

Salesforce merges CFO, COO roles as leaders embrace AI strategically

Topics : Manufacturing Industry manufacturing Global Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon