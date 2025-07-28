Monday, July 28, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wipro Infrastructure sets up new business division; to invest ₹500 crore

The manufacturing plant will produce over 6 million sheets of copper-clad laminates and corresponding pre-impregnated materials, according to a company statement (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Engineering and manufacturing solutions provider Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) on Monday announced the launch of a new business division dedicated to manufacturing high-performance base materials for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs).

As part of the new division Wipro Electronic Materials, the company is establishing a Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) manufacturing facility in Karnataka, with an investment of approximately Rs 500 crore, which will create around 350 jobs.

The manufacturing plant will produce over 6 million sheets of copper-clad laminates and corresponding pre-impregnated materials, according to a company statement. 

"Wipro Electronic Materials marks a first-of-its-kind investment in India's electronics manufacturing landscape, made possible through the timely support of the Government of Karnataka and MeitY.

 

"By giving Indian manufacturers reliable access to locally produced, high-quality materials, we are strengthening supply chain resilience and accelerating global competitiveness," Pratik Kumar, CEO of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) & MD of Wipro Enterprises, said.

Currently, India imports 100 per cent of copper-clad laminates, the company said.

This facility will support rapidly growing sectors such as telecommunications, automotive electronics, consumer devices, industrial systems, and AI (artificial intelligence) infrastructure.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

