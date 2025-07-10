Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Influencer content grabs 2.2x more attention than average digital ads

Influencer content grabs 2.2x more attention than average digital ads

Kantar's study reveals that influencer content in digital ads grabs 2.2 times more attention than average ads. The research highlights the growing role of influencers in digital marketing campaigns

Mortal, GamerFleet, LolzZz, and Dobby — India’s largest gaming influencers challenged gamers to reach 125 finishes in 125 minutes while playing on Rooter, a gaming platform early this year. The three-hour event was live-streamed from Hero's Centre fo

Influencer content is gaining prominence in the digital medium and is effective in the short term.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Influencer content in advertisements (ads) grabs a longer attention span, with viewers staying 2.2 times longer on an ad before skipping it compared to average digital ads, according to Kantar, a marketing data and analytics company, which tested 1,350 ads released last year.
 
The average skip time for branded content in ads is 7.9 seconds while for influencer content (influencer promoted products/services), it is 17.8 seconds. Additionally, the average time viewers spend watching influencer content in ads is 1.4 times higher than other digital ads in India, Kantar said.
 
Influencer recommendations are also more trusted and influential, with 76 per cent of consumers trusting them compared to traditional ads. This comes at a time when influencers are becoming an important part of digital campaigns for several brands to drive audience engagement.
   
“With 50 per cent (of ad) spends in the digital medium, there are a lot of influencers who are today coming in and putting out content, and also becoming brand ambassadors,” Soumya Mohanty, managing director and chief client officer, South Asia, Insights Division of Kantar, told Business Standard. “It is also more effective in building desire for the brand and salience for the brand compared to an average digital video ad.”  ALSO READ: Zee Entertainment fails to get shareholder majority for preferential issue
 
While influencer content is gaining prominence in the digital medium and is good for a short period, Mohanty noted that the lack of consistency of an influencer associated with a brand creates a challenge for advertisers. Generally, brands initially use influencers for ads and later move to celebrities to build long-term associations for brand equity.

Also Read

Social media influencer arrested in Gujarat for alleged honeytrapping

Social media influencer arrested in Gujarat for alleged honeytrapping

Starbuck-Dolly Chiawala

Tata Starbucks denies appointing Dolly Chaiwala as brand ambassador

influencer

India's influencer marketing industry to grow by 25% in 2025: Report

Suppliers of several non-leather footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Reebok are betting big on Tamil Nadu as a manufacturing hub, with the state already in the process of grooming a supplier ecosystem, for which India is almost

IIGC launches Code of Standards to govern influencer-brand deals

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney's bathwater soap stirs controversy over hygiene, ethics

 
“Influencers don’t build long-term brand equity as effectively, and it's very fragmented the way brands use influencers. Sometimes, it is difficult for the viewers to understand why an influencer is talking about a particular brand,” she added.
 
However, Mohanty noted that the industry is evolving to build effective brand equity in the digital medium.
 
“Digital is underutilised for brand-building and often used more for performance marketing. This is expected to change,” she said.
 
On the other hand, with the rise in short-form content and people spending more time on social media, ad durations have also been getting shorter across both television (TV) and digital platforms. On TV, the traditional 30-second ads still exist, but 15-second and 10-second commercials are becoming more common. For digital platforms, the ads can go as short as 5 seconds.
 
Mohanty further added that this presents a challenge for advertisers to make short-duration ads and still manage to tell a complete and compelling story in under a minute.
 

More From This Section

PremiumEnforcement Directorate, ED

ED cracks down on opinion trading platform Probo, freezes ₹284.5 crore

Crisil

Private sector debt recast firms' AUM may further shrink, says CRISIL

women employees, female workforce

Diverse firms earn 50% more profit but inclusion gaps persist, finds study

Premiumgig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

India's quick commerce market seen tripling to ₹2 trillion by FY28

KeeboHealth

Tricog, Omron eye 100 mn patient screenings for cardiac health by 2030

Topics : Influencer campaign advertisement expenditure digital advertisement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon