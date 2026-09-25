Smartphone shipments drive India's electronics exports to $26.66 billion

Electronics emerged as India’s fastest-growing export among the top 10 commodities during the first five months of 2026-27 (FY27), between April and August, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Exports of electronic goods rose 39.4 per cent to $26.66 billion during the period, compared with $19.08 billion in the corresponding period of FY26.

The growth in third-ranked electronics exports was marginally higher than that of second-ranked petroleum products during the first five months of FY27.

Petroleum product exports, which had declined to $25.32 billion in the first five months of FY26, rose to $35.31 billion in FY27. This also translated into growth of around 39.4 per cent year-on-year during April-August FY27.

Smartphone exports contributed nearly $15.96 billion, or 60 per cent, of total electronics exports during the five-month period.

Printed circuit boards (PCBs) were the second-largest electronics export category at $1.46 billion, recording growth of 2,913 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The surge comes as more companies establish manufacturing operations in India in a segment that had earlier been largely import-dependent.

The top 10 electronics export categories together grew 53.39 per cent to $21.97 billion during April-August FY27, from $14.39 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

India’s electronics exports have grown steadily since 2021, following the launch of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphones.

More components and sub-assemblies are now beginning to contribute to exports following the introduction of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) in mid-2025.

The government has extended policy support across smartphones, semiconductors and electronic components, aimed at increasing domestic value addition and building a deeper local manufacturing ecosystem.

Among the largest exporters from India are global value-chain players such as Apple, Samsung and Foxconn, along with Tata Electronics and Indian companies such as Dixon Technologies and others participating in the ECMS.

The United States accounted for 19.8 per cent of India’s total exports, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 6.3 per cent and China at 4.5 per cent.

India’s total merchandise exports during the first five months of FY27 increased 17.85 per cent to $215.91 billion, compared with $183.21 billion in the corresponding period of FY26.

While electronics remained the fastest-growing export category among the top 10, all major export categories except readymade garments recorded positive year-on-year growth.