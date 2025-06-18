Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's cement production sees yearly gain, but monthly drop in April 2025

India's cement production sees yearly gain, but monthly drop in April 2025

India's cement production rose 6.66% YoY in April 2025 to 39.88 MMT but saw a steep 16.7% drop from March as fiscal-end construction demand eased

cement, cement sector

Representational image

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cement production in India increased 6.66 per cent year-on-year to 39.88 million metric tonnes (MMT) in April 2025, up from 37.39 MMT in April 2024, according to data compiled from eight core infrastructure sectors by Thurro Research. These eight core industries—coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity—serve as barometers of industrial activity and contribute 40 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
 

Sharp monthly decline from March highs

 
Despite the year-on-year growth, April output dropped sharply from March 2025, when cement production hit a record high of 47.87 MMT—the highest in the 13-month review period. The April figure marked a 16.7 per cent fall, attributed to the typical slowdown in construction activity following year-end fiscal completions in March.
   
The data originates from Enterprise Application Integration’s eight core industries report dated 21 May 2025, a critical indicator of India’s economic activity.
 

Seasonal trends and government push drive volatility

 
Monthly production figures reveal cyclical volatility, particularly a slowdown during the July–November monsoon and post-monsoon period. Output remained around or below 36 MMT during these months, with July marking the lowest production at 33.95 MMT—likely impacted by widespread monsoon disruptions to construction. 
Despite the year-on-year growth, April output dropped sharply from March 2025, when cement production hit a record high of 47.87 MMT. (Chart: Thurro)

Also Read

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Khamenei succession: Who might replace Iran's powerful Supreme Leader?

Germany

Germany needs 500,000 immigrants yearly, but 43% may not stay for long

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

'I trust God & airline': Man who escaped AI-171 crash flies again on AI-159

Fastag

Explained: What is the new ₹3,000 FASTag-based annual pass for highways?

Vedanta

Vedanta declares ₹7 interim dividend, offloads 1.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc

 
A recovery began in December 2024, with production jumping to 41.16 MMT—up 19.6 per cent from November’s 34.41 MMT. The uptrend continued in January (42.72 MMT) and February (41.84 MMT), culminating in March’s peak of 47.87 MMT. Analysts attribute this surge to fiscal-end disbursals and acceleration in infrastructure execution by central and state governments, particularly in roads, railways, and housing.
 
Industry sources credit the demand spike to progress under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), housing initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and growing private sector real estate activity in urban areas.
 

April resilience amid seasonal slowdown

 
Though April 2025 output declined from March, the 39.88 MMT figure outperformed all months between April and November 2024, except June. Analysts suggest that residual Q4 demand and pre-monsoon construction timelines kept consumption elevated.
 
Sector experts also point to the Union Budget 2025–26’s continued capital expenditure focus as a supportive factor for April’s healthy print.
 

Monsoon outlook and second-half recovery

 
Cement production is expected to moderate in the coming months due to monsoon conditions disrupting construction. However, output is forecast to rebound in the second half of FY26, contingent on stable commodity prices and timely project execution. A normal monsoon and effective rollout of infrastructure schemes will be key drivers in the medium term.

More From This Section

battery

Govt's 2nd VGF boosts battery energy storage systems development: IESA

artificial intelligence health tech health ai

Health-tech sees IPO rush fueled by digitisation, govt ease, AI adoption

MSC IRINA

Oil extraction from MSC Elsa 3 to take more time due to monsoon season: DGS

M&A, mergers & acquisitions, merger, partnerships, Joint venture, JV

India-China electronics firms turn to tech tie-ups as JV rules delay deals

Premiumhelicopter

Rise in helicopter crashes may spur 15-30% hike in insurance premiums

Topics : BS Web Reports Cement production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon