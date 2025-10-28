Govt developing ports as hubs for green hydrogen export, says Sonowal

The government is developing ports across the country as centres for green hydrogen production and export, Sarbananda Sonowal, minister for ports, shipping, and waterways (MoPSW), said at the India Maritime Week event in Mumbai on Tuesday.
“Across the country, over 12 million tonnes of green hydrogen-based e-fuel capacity has been announced. Our ports are evolving into centres of green hydrogen production, bunkering, and export. With unique geography along key global trade routes, India is well placed to be a hub for green shipping corridors connecting domestic and international markets through clean energy trade,” Sonowal said.
India aims to be key player in global green fuel trade
Speaking at the same event, the ministry’s secretary, Vijay Kumar, said India is emerging as a key player in the green hydrogen economy. “Tenders by the Solar Energy Corporation of India are catalysing cost-competitive green fuel production at prices as low as $571 per tonne of green ammonia — one of the lowest globally,” he said.
“Several ministers at IMW 2025 have expressed their interest in importing green ammonia and other green fuels from India. We have the potential to become global suppliers of green hydrogen — that is what we are working towards,” Kumar added.
India has already launched green shipping corridors. Recently, the government approved Rs 69,725 crore ($8 billion) in investment to revitalise the country’s shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem. “This move lays the foundation for a golden era in India’s maritime sector, positioning the country among the top five maritime nations by 2047,” Sonowal said.
Large-scale investments in shipbuilding and port financing
The government has announced Rs 19,989 crore in budgetary support for the shipbuilding development scheme between FY26 and FY36. Sagarmala Finance Corporation Ltd — India’s first maritime-focused non-banking financial company — and the maritime development fund with a Rs 25,000 crore corpus will finance India’s maritime and green transformation initiatives, the minister added.
He also said that as part of the national vision of achieving Net Zero by 2070, India aims to reduce carbon emissions per tonne of cargo by 30 per cent by 2030 and 70 per cent by 2047. “Flagship initiatives like the Sagarmala Programme, Maritime Vision 2030, Harit Sagar Guidelines, and Maritime Amrit Kal Vision 2047 are driving this transformation,” Sonowal noted.
Roadmap for green transition in ports
Vijay Kumar said the government has created a roadmap to boost green energy adoption across the maritime sector. “Around 60 per cent of power at our major ports should come from renewables by 2030. Major ports have been told to electrify more than 50 per cent of their vessels, vehicles, and equipment by 2030, and over 90 per cent by 2047,” he said.
Adani Ports to invest Rs 53,000 crore in Vadhavan Port
India’s largest private port operator, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 53,000 crore to invest in Vadhavan Port. The company signed one MoU of Rs 26,500 crore for participation in offshore projects and another of the same value for developing container terminals.
On Monday, APSEZ had also signed an MoU to invest Rs 43,500 crore for expanding Dighi Port in Maharashtra.
Additionally, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation signed an MoU to extend financial support of Rs 20,000 crore for the Vadhavan project. Taiwanese shipping firm Evergreen Marine Pvt Ltd signed a Rs 10,000 crore MoU for terminal development, while UAE-based port operator Gulftainer Company signed one worth Rs 4,000 crore for terminal development at the same port.
Vadhavan to become India’s largest container port
The Rs 76,220 crore Vadhavan Port project, located in Palghar district of Maharashtra, is expected to be among the world’s top 10 ports once completed. The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) holds a 74 per cent stake in the project, while the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) owns the remaining 26 per cent.
It will be India’s 13th major and largest container port. The first phase is expected to be completed by 2029, with a cargo-handling capacity of 298 million metric tonnes (MMT) per annum, including 23.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).
The all-weather greenfield deep-draft port is being developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with terminals built by private entities.