India imposes anti-dumping duty on 3 Chinese products for 5 years

India has imposed anti-dumping duties on three Chinese products -- wheel loaders, gypsum tiles, and industrial laser machinery -- for five years to guard local manufacturers from cheap imports from the neighbouring country.

These duties were imposed following recommendations of the commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

The DGTR in separate probes have concluded that these products have been exported at a price below normal value in Indian markets, which has resulted in dumping.

The domestic industry has suffered material injury due to the dumping of these products.

According to separate notifications of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued last month, the duties have been imposed on gypsum board/tiles with lamination at least on one side.

Such duties have also been imposed on industrial laser machines, in fully assembled, Semi Knocked Down (SKD) or Completely Knocked Down (CKD) form, used for cutting, marking, or welding operations; and wheel loader imported in the form of Completely Built Unit (CBU), or SKD.

The anti-dumping duties imposed under these notifications will be levied for five years unless revoked, superseded or amended, according to the notifications.

Such duties have also been imposed on gypsum tiles manufactured by some companies in Oman.

Earlier, it was imposed on toughened glass for home appliances; and certain types of flax yarn from China.

While DGTR recommends levying of the duty, the finance ministry imposes it.

Countries initiate anti-dumping probes to determine if the domestic industry has been hurt by a surge in below-cost imports. As a counter-measure, they impose duties under the multilateral WTO regime.

Anti-dumping measures are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. Both India and China are members of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO).

India's exports to China during 2022-23 stood at $15.3 billion while imports stood at $98.5 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $83.2 billion.