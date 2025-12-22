Monday, December 22, 2025 | 03:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Inc believes AI enhances productivity, quality of work: EY report

India Inc believes AI enhances productivity, quality of work: EY report

In India, where 800 employees and 50 employers were surveyed, a strong environment supports employee engagement and resilience in the changing AI landscape

75 per cent employees and 72 per cent employers believe that GenAI enhances decision-making. | Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

India is among the highest adopters of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) globally amid rising expectations around work, rewards and culture, according to a report by EY.
 
The report titled 'EY 2025 Work Reimagined Survey' said that India led the AI adoption with 53 points on the ‘AI Advantage’ score, much higher than the global average of 34 points. The score quantifies the real impact of AI at work by measuring how much time employees are saving.
 
The survey drew insights from 15,000 employees and 1,500 employers across  29 markets globally. In India, where 800 employees and 50 employers were surveyed, a strong environment supports employee engagement and resilience in the changing AI landscape.
 

62% Indians using GenAI at work regularly

According to the report, around 62 per cent Indians are using GenAI at work regularly. Additionally, 90 per cent employers and 86 per cent employees believe that AI impacts productivity positively.
 
The report also noted that AI enhances work results. 75 per cent employees and 72 per cent employers believe that GenAI enhances decision-making, while 82 per cent employees and 92 per cent employers believe it positively impacts the quality of work.

Commenting on the findings, Anurag Malik, partner and national leader – people consulting, EY India, said, “India has made strong strides in AI adoption, and organisations are taking a more intentional approach to balancing productivity, skills, and employee experience. Technology, including AI, is increasingly shaping how work gets done."
 
Additionally, 94 per cent employers and 89 per cent employees consistently report higher levels of confidence across ethical and responsible AI, data usage and confidentiality (90 per cent vs 82 per cent) and ownership and accountability (90 per cent vs 86 per cent).

Rewards critical for employee satisfaction

According to the report, rewards remain a key factor in employee satisfaction, contributing about 32 per cent to overall talent health. In India, employees continue to value basics such as bonuses, flexible working hours, pay that keeps pace with the cost of living, and well-being benefits.
 
However, employers are balancing these traditional rewards with a growing focus on building future-ready skills. Along with bonuses and flexibility, many organisations are now prioritising access to AI skill-building tools and resources.
 
Workplace culture also plays an important role, accounting for around 44 per cent of overall talent health. The report also noted that many employees believe that workplace culture has improved over the last year.

'Learning AI skills essential'

Both employees and employers agree that learning new skills is essential, especially as AI reshapes jobs, the report said. However, the time actually spent on learning remains low, with most employees spending less than 40 hours a year on AI-related training. 

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

