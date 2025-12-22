Monday, December 22, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India will never open up dairy sector: Commerce Minister on New Zealand FTA

India will never open up dairy sector: Commerce Minister on New Zealand FTA

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India has protected dairy and key farm sectors in the India-New Zealand FTA, underlining that dairy will never be opened up in trade negotiations

India will never open up its dairy sector, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday, while highlighting the details of the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, December 22, 2025. (Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will never open up its dairy sector, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday, while highlighting the details of the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
 
During a media briefing, the minister said, "We have been very sensitive to protect all the sectors, like farmers' interest in rice, wheat, dairy, soya and various other farmer products, agricultural products, which have not been opened up with any access. We have also been very conscious of ensuring that our MSMEs and our startup innovators get big opportunities in New Zealand."
 
On Monday, India and New Zealand announced the finalising of the FTA. The deal provides India with duty-free access to New Zealand's market, while Wellington gains a reduction of tariffs on 95 per cent of its exports.
 
 
The deal, however, excludes access to India’s politically and economically sensitive dairy sector and some farm products, reflecting New Delhi’s hard line on these areas.
 
Dairy and agriculture have also been a major contention in the long-awaited India-US trade deal, with Washington seeking greater access in the Indian markets. Goyal, however, said that discussions for the same are in an "advanced stage".

Also Read

artificial intelligence, AI,

India Inc believes AI enhances productivity, quality of work: EY report

green card, h1b visa

US visa delays up to 10 months: Woes of stranded H-1B holders explained

corporate deals

M&As, PE bets and big exits: How India's corporate story unfolded in 2025

TAX, STATE REVENUE

2025's most overlooked tax-saving opportunities: See which ones you missed

Canada, Ottawa, Ontario

Canada suspends Start-Up Visa as entrepreneurs face 10-year PR waits

 
Last week, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal also said a framework trade agreement between India and the US will be finalised "soon".

Low-quality deal: NZ's foreign minister

While New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon hailed the FTA as a boost for “Kiwi jobs”, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters called it a “low-quality” deal and said his party would oppose the agreement. Peters is the leader of the New Zealand First party, which is a part of the ruling right-wing coalition government led by Luxon's National Party.
 
"We consider the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement to be neither free nor fair. Regrettably, this is a bad deal for New Zealand. It gives too much away, especially on immigration, and does not get enough in return for New Zealanders, including on dairy," Peters said.
 
"The India FTA would be New Zealand’s first trade deal to exclude our major dairy products – including milk, cheese and butter. In the year to November 2025, New Zealand exports of these products were worth around $24 billion, or 30 per cent of our total goods exports," he added.
 
The deal now awaits parliamentary approval in New Zealand. Peters also said his party, which has eight MPs in the 123-member House of Representatives, will vote against it when it is introduced.
 
He, however, added that New Zealand First's opposition to the deal is not a critique of the Government of India or its negotiators – but rather the reflection of a difference of opinion between the parties that comprise New Zealand’s coalition government.

More From This Section

mustard field, Farmer, agriculture, Field

India-New Zealand trade deal finalised: Which sectors are set to gain?

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon with Narendra Modi

India seals FTA with New Zealand, gets zero duty access for all exports

Modi, Narendra Modi, Christopher Luxon

India-New Zealand FTA concludes: What the trade deal means for both nations

Modi, Narendra Modi, Christopher Luxon

India-New Zealand FTA to bring in $20 bn investment, visa access boost

LNG, NATURAL GAS, OIL SECTOR

Cheap oil-linked LNG supply to India trumps US gas amid trade talkspremium

Topics : Piyush Goyal India New Zealand FTA dairy sector Commerce ministry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon