Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / India Inc files ECB intent worth $4.84 billion in September: RBI data

India Inc files ECB intent worth $4.84 billion in September: RBI data

Registrations for ECBs by Indian companies almost doubled to $49.2 billion in the year ended March 2024 (FY24) from $26.6 billion in FY23

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian corporates, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals in September 2024 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $4.84 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs). Of this, the intent for fund-raising through the automatic route amounted to $3.77 billion, while that via the approval route was $1.06 billion, according to RBI data.
 
According to the State of Economy article in the RBI Bulletin (October 2024), net inflows under external commercial borrowings to India moderated to $3.6 billion during April-August 2024, compared with $4.3 billion a year ago. During April-August 2024, both registrations ($20.6 billion) and gross disbursements ($16.1 billion) of ECBs were lower than in the corresponding period last year.
   
Registrations for ECBs by Indian companies almost doubled to $49.2 billion in the year ended March 2024 (FY24) from $26.6 billion in FY23. Disbursements in ECBs were also over 60 per cent higher at $38.4 billion in FY24 compared to $23.8 billion in FY23, according to RBI data.
 
Among the prominent firms that filed intent in September 2024 were Shriram Finance, seeking to raise $750 million through three-year ECBs from the international capital market; state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC), which aims to raise $1.06 billion through ECBs of five years and two months from the overseas branches of Indian commercial banks. PFC filed ECB papers for this fund-raising under the approval route.
 
Interglobe Aviation, an air transport player, plans to raise $380 million for importing capital goods from a leasing company. The public sector undertaking Indian Oil Corporation, engaged in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, intends to raise about $300 million through five-year ECBs from the overseas branches of Indian commercial banks.
 
The non-banking finance company Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company is looking to raise $250 million through three-year ECBs for on-lending operations. Another NBFC, HDB Financial Services, is also planning to raise $250 million via three-year ECBs for on-lending.
 

Also Read

BFSI

BFSI Summit: Industry experts discuss future growth paths for NBFCs, MFIs

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

RBI's 'cease and desist' directive on NBFCs not arbitrary: Shaktikanta Das

Loan, Payment, Money

Microlenders under RBI lens for 'netting off' loans; all you need to know

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Finova Capital raises $135 million to expand loan book, invest in tech

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Northern Arc Capital Q2 results: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 98 cr

Topics : NBFCs India Inc earnings RBI External commercial borrowings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon