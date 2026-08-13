Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 07:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Industry / News / India nearly doubles planned coal mining capacity in 2025: Report

India nearly doubles planned coal mining capacity in 2025: Report

India's proposed coal mine capacity rose to 638 mtpa in 2025, driving almost all of the growth in the global coal project pipeline despite rising renewable capacity

mines in Jharkhand

Most of India's proposed new capacity is concentrated in the eastern ‌states of Jharkhand and Odisha (Photo: Pexels)

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India nearly doubled its planned coal mining capacity in 2025, fuelling a global ​rise in proposed coal mine developments, a ​report by Global Energy Monitor showed.

India's proposed ‌coal mine capacity rose to 638 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) from 329 mtpa a year earlier, accounting for almost all of the growth in the global coal project pipeline, which expanded 11 per cent to 2,521 mtpa.

The increase highlights New Delhi's efforts to boost domestic coal production to meet rising power demand, even as renewable energy capacity expands rapidly and analysts ‌expect global coal demand growth to slow.

The increase in planned capacity comes despite International Energy Agency forecasts that global coal demand will plateau by 2030. Wind and solar overtook coal in the global electricity mix for the first time in 2025, the US-based energy research group ​said.

 

Most of India's proposed new capacity is concentrated in the eastern ‌states of Jharkhand and Odisha, as the government targets coal production of nearly 1.15 billion metric ​tons ‌in fiscal 2025/26 and 1.5 billion tons by 2030.

However, the ‌rapid growth in planned mining capacity could leave producers exposed if coal demand weakens faster than expected, the ‌report ​said.

While coal ​mine proposals increased, new capacity additions fell nearly 40 per cent in 2025 to 113 mtpa, driven by declines ‌in China ​and Australia, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

N Chandrasekaran,Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran's exit puts Tata Digital, semiconductor bets in focuspremium

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata Steel under Chandrasekaran: Doubling down on India, fixing Europepremium

Indian Railway

Railways drops risk-sharing plan with private firms for six rail lines

image

D2C startups turn to qcom platforms for festive launchespremium

bank of america, BofA

Bank of America arm to pick up 49.9% in Jio Credit for ₹18.3K crore

Topics : coal mining coal mine Mining industry Mining in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 7:50 AM IST