India needs $10 trillion by 2070 to reach net zero: Bhupender Yadav

BS Reporter New Delhi
India will require over $10 trillion in investments by 2070 to achieve its net zero ambitions, and building confidence in green investments will be critical, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.
 
Speaking at an industry event, Yadav said the issuance of sovereign green bonds had attracted strong international interest and that market regulators were intensifying efforts to promote responsible disclosure, accountability and transparency in green instruments, ensuring long-term stability in the sector.
 
“India is fostering blended finance mechanisms that leverage public money to de-risk and accelerate private investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency, electric mobility, waste-to-wealth and nature-based solutions. Given that India will require over $10 trillion by 2070 for achieving its net zero ambitions, such mechanisms are vital,” he said.
   
Yadav outlined three core principles guiding India’s climate action. First, climate finance is indistinguishable from development finance. Second, clean power, efficient cities, climate-smart agriculture and resilient infrastructure form the foundation of national security and industrial competitiveness. Third, countries that mobilise green investments will dominate the future value chains of industry.
 
He noted that developed countries bear a moral responsibility to support the global South, observing that the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) process target of $300 billion by 2035 was inadequate and did not reflect the scale of the challenge.
 
Yadav added that his ministry had on 29 August 2025 notified a revised methodology for the Green Credit Programme, introducing new elements including direct participation by private entities, mandatory minimum restoration commitments and a broader scope for the utilisation of credits.

Climate Change Growing economy Carbon emissions

Sep 11 2025

