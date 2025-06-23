Monday, June 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India leads Asia-Pacific in office leasing sentiment: CBRE report

India leads Asia-Pacific in office leasing sentiment: CBRE report

CBRE's India Office Figures for Q1 of 2025 also revealed that gross office leasing rose by 5 per cent yoy, reaching 18 million square feet across nine cities between January and March 2025

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

India's Office Market Sentiment Index surged past the 70 per cent threshold between September 2024 and June 2025, marking the highest score among all regional markets.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has taken the lead in the Asia-Pacific office real estate market, supported by strong occupier confidence and consistent leasing activity, according to CBRE’s latest Asia Pacific Market Sentiment Survey. The country’s Office Market Sentiment Index surged past the 70 per cent threshold between September 2024 and June 2025, marking the highest score among all regional markets.
 
CBRE uses a 50 per cent baseline to indicate neutral sentiment, with any score above that suggesting optimism about leasing and expansion activity. India was also the only market where sentiments across all three sectors — office, retail, and industrial — remained above the neutral line.
   
Earlier this year, CBRE’s India Office Figures for the first quarter of 2025 revealed that gross office leasing rose by 5 per cent year-on-year, reaching 18 million square feet across nine cities between January and March 2025. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai continued to dominate office demand, with some Tier 2 cities also experiencing an uptick in leasing activity.
 

Also Read

Tayal Corp

Tayal Corp: Redefining Pune Real Estate with Design-First Homes and Lifestyle-Driven Communities

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Brigade Enterprises targets Rs 2,100 cr from new housing project in Chennai

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Real estate institutional capital flows in H1CY25 decline by 37% Y-o-Y: JLL

realty sector, real estate

Realty to see institutional investments fall 37% to $3 bn in Jan-Jun: JLL

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells over 1,450 homes for Rs 2,000 cr in Bengaluru

Demand driven by tech and GCCs

 
The report attributes India’s commercial real estate momentum to robust demand from the technology and financial services sectors, alongside continued investments by Global Capability Centres (GCCs).
 
Renewals remain the dominant driver of leasing activity, but expansion-led leasing by IT and GCC occupiers continues to be strong in India and Japan, in contrast to the decline seen in Korea and Singapore.
 
While renewal versus relocation decisions are prevalent in many markets, India stands out for its persistent expansionary demand.

CBRE highlight resilience

 
"India's sustained office market momentum and high sentiment index reflect its growing stature as a stable and resilient investment destination," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.
 
"As APAC peers see softening demand, India's diversified occupier base, tech-driven demand, and long-term fundamentals are keeping leasing markets vibrant," he said, as quoted by The Economic Times.
 
Ada Choi, head of research for APAC at CBRE, added: "India's commercial markets, particularly offices, show strength in demand and rental stability. This positions the country for continued expansion, especially as global enterprises diversify their APAC portfolios."

Outlook subdued for other APAC markets

 
While India’s office market demonstrates robust momentum, the report notes that other Asia-Pacific markets face a more subdued outlook. Tenant enquiries and site inspections have declined in Greater China and Australia.

More From This Section

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Kandla Port vows to ease vessel congestion for smooth edible oil imports

FMCG

FMCG majors reconnect with kiranas as quick-commerce squeeze deepens

PremiumIndian CEOs, CEOs, Reserve Bank of India, trade wars, US tariffs

Business Standard CEO Poll: Wars, trade frictions test biz confidence

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India has weeks of oil supply, imports continue via many routes: Puri

Premiumshipping

West Asia conflict: Exporters in dire straits as Hormuz trade route erupts

Topics : Real Estate News Real Estate Office leasing by IT firms Office leasing CBRE Apac BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon