Kandla Port vows to ease vessel congestion for smooth edible oil imports

Gujarat's Kandla Port has pledged to address vessel congestion issues and ensure uninterrupted edible oil supplies, the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA) said on Monday.
The assurance came during a meeting between industry representatives and Kandla Port Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, aimed at resolving bottlenecks that have affected imports of palm oil and other edible oils.
Singh outlined infrastructure improvements, including new 14-inch pipelines and preparations to handle edible oil at two additional berths with dedicated pipelines, the IVPA said in a statement.
The port authority agreed to maintain its existing system of imposing penalty charges for delayed vessel discharges rather than moving ships to outer anchorage for re-berthing, which creates additional costs for importers, the association said.
Singh emphasised the need for coordination between port officials and importers to minimise delays after vessels dock, and urged vessel agents to flag potential issues before ships arrive or during daily berthing meetings.
Kandla Port serves as a major gateway for India's edible oil imports, particularly palm oil. The facility has recently experienced significant congestion, with multiple vessels carrying Indonesian crude palm oil waiting for available berths.
The port chairman welcomed input from vessel agents, surveyors, terminal operators and customs brokers to streamline discharge processes and improve operational efficiency.
India is the world's largest importer of edible oils, with palm oil accounting for the bulk of its overseas purchases.
