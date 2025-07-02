Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India to build three new strategic oil reserves to boost energy security

India to build three new strategic oil reserves to boost energy security

The new strategic oil reserves in Bikaner, Mangalore and Bina will boost emergency stockpiles, enhance energy security and aid India's push for International Energy Agency membership

oil, gas, crude oil, natural gas

India has revised its strategic reserves policy in recent years to allow private companies to take part and even trade oil commercially. | Representational Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian government is considering setting up three additional strategic oil reserves to increase its emergency stockpile and enhance energy security, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday.
 
As the world’s third-largest importer and consumer of oil, India overwhelmingly relies on overseas sources for over 80 per cent of its crude requirements. To reduce supply shocks from geopolitical tensions across the world, India continues to diversify its crude import sources.
 
State-owned consultancy Engineers India Ltd is conducting feasibility studies for the new reserves, said L R Jain, chief executive officer of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd (ISPRL). “In case of exigencies, we will be better prepared,” he told Reuters.
   
Increasing its reserve capacity will also help India qualify for membership in the International Energy Agency, which requires members to maintain reserves equal to 90 days of oil consumption.

Current and proposed storage facilities

India already operates strategic reserves in Mangalore, Padur and Visakhapatnam in southern India, which together can hold around 5.33 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil. These reserves can be used to cushion the impact of any supply disruptions.

Also Read

Crude Oil, Brent Crude, Oil

Brent crude may cross $110 if Hormuz oil flow halves: Goldman Sachs

ongc

ONGC makes promising oil, gas discoveries in Mumbai offshore basin

LNG, Gas

Oil regulator mandates LNG terminal registration, scraps carrier rule

Oil field

Govt to hold pre-emption right over oil, gas in emergency: Draft rules

PremiumRagi, grains

India strikes back: India's grain, fuel stockpile prepare it for any crisis

 
Now, plans are in place to build new reserves at three more locations:
  • A 5.2–5.3 MT facility in salt caverns at Bikaner, Rajasthan
  • A 1.75 MT site at Mangalore, Karnataka
 
A storage facility in Bina, Madhya Pradesh, whose capacity is yet to be determined
 
However, the proposed projects will require approval from the Union Cabinet after the completion of feasibility assessments. In addition to the proposed sites, two new reserves have already been approved:
  • A 2.5 MT expansion at Padur
  • A 4 MT facility at Chandikhol in Odisha

Private sector participation

India has revised its strategic reserves policy in recent years to allow private companies to participate and even trade oil commercially. This is similar to models in countries such as Japan and South Korea, where major oil firms lease storage space and handle trading.
 
“We are looking for 90 days of reserves,” said Jain. “And Indian fuel demand is also rising, so we need additional storage.” At present, India’s total oil storage — covering company-owned facilities and oil in transit — can meet about 75 days of fuel demand.

More From This Section

Renewable energy, climate

Ministries, firms from 20+ nations to join India Energy Storage Week 2025

coal mines

Captive and commercial coal mines post 16.3% rise in output in Q1

MRF Tyres

India's tyre exports rise 9% to ₹25,051 cr in FY25 despite global headwinds

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Office space demand from GCCs up 24% at 31.8 mn sq ft in FY25: Vestian

Rapido News

Ride-hailing companies cheer Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025

Topics : India oil reserves petrol India oil imports Crude Oil BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon